Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 12: Industrial spaces and logistics infrastructure company OneAlpha Ventures Ltd. was launched in Chennai today, along with the official announcement of its first major project: an industrial and logistics park in Oragadam, Sriperumbudur.

The company and the project were officially launched at an event graced by the presence of R. Velusamy, President - Automotive Technology & Product Development at Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. as the Guest of Honour through a video message. The launch saw the presence of Dr. S Rajkumar, Vignesh Rajkumar and Visakh Rajkumar, representing the legacy of the Sree Kailas Group, and now leading the next phase through OneAlpha.

Positioning itself as a next-generation developer, OneAlpha is from the stable of the Sree Kailas Group and aims to deliver fast, customised and sustainable infrastructure solutions for manufacturers. At the launch event, the company revealed its vision to serve growing demand from manufacturing and logistics industries across Tamil Nadu and beyond.

"Our goal is simple," said Vignesh Rajkumar, Director of OneAlpha. "We want to build industrial infrastructure that's quick to execute, scalable to demand, and aligned with sustainability goals. OneAlpha represents a forward leap built on a solid foundation of legacy and trust."

Oragadam Park to Anchor Future Growth

"The OneAlpha Industrial & Logistics Park in Oragadam is the company's first project and will be developed in two phases. The park will span 1.2 million square feet, with Phase I (6 lakh sq. ft.) ready by Q1 2026 and Phase II (another 6 lakh sq. ft.) expected by Q1 2027," said Visakh Rajkumar, Director of OneAlpha. A traditional groundbreaking ceremony was held on-site on Friday morning to commence work on the project.

Located in the heart of Tamil Nadu's Auto OEM and Electronics belt, the park offers strong connectivity and access to a skilled workforce. OneAlpha plans to position the facility as a go-to destination for industries looking for built-to-suit and ready-to-occupy spaces.

The project underlines OneAlpha's promise of speed and compliance. "We understand how delays and bottlenecks hurt businesses," said Visakh. "That's why we've designed a model that cuts down development timelines while ensuring every regulatory box is ticked."

OneAlpha's core offerings include end-to-end development solutions-from land acquisition to infrastructure delivery and maintenance. It also offers tailored builds, liaison support and green energy integration, aiming to serve the evolving needs of manufacturers and logistics operators.

Brand Launch Highlights Culture and Capability

The launch event featured a reveal of the OneAlpha brand identity, symbolising dependability and strength. The evening brought together employees, vendors, channel partners and clients in a curated setting that highlighted the company's values.

The event also celebrated the company's people, with a segment dedicated to employee recognition. "We're building more than infrastructure, we're building a culture of trust and collaboration," said Dr S. Rajkumar, Chairman of Sree Kailas Group.

With its first project underway and a clear vision in place, OneAlpha is poised to be serious and agile player in India's industrial real estate story.

OneAlpha Ventures Limited is a B2B industrial infrastructure company based in Chennai, specialising in the development of warehousing, logistics and manufacturing spaces. Combining the experience of an established legacy with a forward-looking approach, the company offers fully customisable, sustainable and compliance-ready industrial solutions across India.

