Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 9 (ANI): Great Eastern Shipping Company has signed a contract to buy a second-hand long-range product carrier of about 105,258 deadweight tonnes.

The 2012 South Korean built vessel is expected to join the company's fleet in the third quarter (October to December), it said in a statement on Friday.

Also Read | How to Watch RR vs DC, IPL 2020 Live Streaming Online in India? Get Free Live Telecast Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals Dream11 Indian Premier League 13 Cricket Match Score Updates on TV.

The company's current fleet stands at 46 vessels, comprising 33 tankers (11 crude carriers, 17 product tankers, 5 LPG carrier) and 13 dry bulk carriers with an average age of 12.39 years aggregating 3.7 million deadweight tonnes.

Great Eastern Shipping has already contracted to sell its 1996 built very large gas carrier Jag Vidhi, which will be delivered to buyers in Q3. The company has also contracted to buy a very large gas carrier, which is expected to be delivered soon. (ANI)

Also Read | RR vs DC IPL 2020 Live Cricket Streaming: Watch Free Telecast of Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals on Star Sports and Disney+Hotstar Online.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)