Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] September 22 (ANI/NewsVoir): Great Learning, India's leading professional learning company delivers high-quality courses in Analytics, Data Science, AI, Deep Learning, Cloud Computing, and Machine Learning.

Founded in 2013 by Mohan Lakhamraju and Hari Krishnan Nair, Great Learning is focused on creating industry-relevant programs and crafting superior learning experiences.

Also Read | Sayani Gupta Is All About Smoldering Velvet Glam, Bold Red Lips and a Chicer Than Ever Cropped Hairdo!.

Great Learning provides professionals and college students with online learning options for upskilling to continue employability and growth.

To cater to their growing customer base and bolster sales effort, they implemented LeadSquared, an end-to-end platform for new student acquisition, student journey tracking, and sales automation.

Also Read | Anurag Kashyap Sexual Harassment Case: Telugu Actress to File an FIR Against the Filmmaker.

With LeadSquared in place, Great Learning plans to empower its call center & marketing teams to increase engagement, manage student journeys, build targeted communication strategies & measure ROI in real-time. LeadSquared has equipped them to handle complete lead information effortlessly and track the sales cycle from prospecting to closure.

"We aim to offer professionals the best learning experience to develop career critical skills relevant to the digital age," said Aparna Mahesh, CMO, Great Learning.

"With LeadSquared by our side, we now have better visibility into the consumer journey, their experiences, and how engaged they are with us. LeadSquared has also helped us with a faster response rate and to proactively identify learners' interests and motives for a superior experience, while simultaneously tracking our team's performance," added Aparna.

LeadSquared's workflow automation makes sure that no follow-ups are missed, also ensuring that the right content is delivered to the prospect at the right time. Personalized communication enriches learner interactions, and measurable results ensure that informed decisions can be made.

"Over the years, there has been a gradual shift from traditional teaching methods to a new, technology-driven learning approach. We have designed LeadSquared ed-tech solutions in a way that it can manage all the student data centrally, provide complete visibility into students' activities & progress and automate many other previously time-consuming tasks," said Nilesh Patel, Co-founder & CEO, LeadSquared.

"We are excited about our partnership with Great Learning and look forward to helping them pursue further growth opportunities, and build even better learner experiences," added Nilesh.

LeadSquared Education CRM is built to help tech-first learning businesses measure critical success metrics without getting lost in curating data from excel sheets - thus enhancing team effectiveness & efficiency, and learner experience.

Founded by Nilesh Patel, Prashant Singh, and Sudhakar Gorti in 2011, LeadSquared is a high-velocity sales execution, field force automation, and marketing automation platform used and loved by 1000 plus organizations around the globe.

LeadSquared Education CRM has helped some of the best schools, colleges, universities, ed-tech, and training institutes manage and automate their complete enrollment process.

LeadSquared has been recognized by Deloitte, Frost & Sullivan, TrustRadius, and NASSCOM, among others. The company is headquartered in Bengaluru with a local presence in Mumbai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Dubai & New Jersey.

Great Learning is one of India's leading professional learning companies focused on up-skilling working professionals and students. It offers comprehensive, industry-relevant programs in Business Analytics, Data Science, Machine Learning, Artificial Intelligence, Cloud Computing, Cyber Security, Digital Marketing, Design Thinking, etc.

Great Learning's programs are developed in collaboration with the world's foremost academic institutions like Stanford University, The University of Texas at Austin, Indian Institute of Technology, Madras (IIT Madras), People's Education Society University, Bengaluru (PES University, Bengaluru) and Great Lakes Institute of Management.

They are re-imagined continuously and revamped to address the dynamic needs of the industry. Great Learning is the only ed-tech company to provide these programs in a blended mode, classroom mode, and purely online mode.

It relies on its vast network of expert mentors and highly qualified faculty to deliver an unmatched learning experience for Indian learners and the world.

Having provided over 25 million hours of transformational learning that has impacted 3,00,000 plus learners from over 85 countries, Great Learning is on a mission to enable transformative learning and career success in the digital economy for professionals and students worldwide.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)