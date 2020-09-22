Telugu actress who has levelled sexual harassment allegations against Anurag Kashyap, is all set to file a police complaint against the filmmaker here on Monday. The complaint will be registered at Oshiwara Police Station. Anubhav Sinha Supports Anurag Kashyap, Says #Metoo Should Not Be Misused for Any Other Reason But the Dignity of Women.

"I will be reaching at [actress'] Residence at 8.00 pm and will proceed to Oshiwara police station about 8.30 to 9.00 pm for registration of crime," her advocate Nitin Satpute shared in a statement. Kalki Koechlin Comes Out In Support Of Ex-Husband Anurag Kashyap After Telugu Actress Accused The Director Of Sexual Misconduct (View Post).

The actress has brought #metoo allegation against Anurag Kashyap. In an interview with IANS, she claimed that Kashyap stripped off in front of her and tried to molest her back in 2014

