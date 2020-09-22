She is one of our favourite #BawseGirl, simply because of her spunky but modest demeanour. While there isn't an iota of doubt about her acting chops, off-screen too, Sayani keeps the adventure going with a fabulous fashion resumè! With her fashion stylist Shreeja Rajgopal, Sayani has crafted an enviable and one-of-a-kind fashion arsenal featuring neo-ethnics, slouchy, sustainable choices. Always minimal chic and accompanied by a beauty game that is all-natural, Sayani definitely comes across as a breath of fresh air in the glowy skin obsessed tinseltown! We believe it is this atypical but carefully curated signature style that instantly strikes a chord and sets her apart from her contemporaries and peers alike. A recent photo shoot of hers has Sayani channelling a smouldering hot vibe in a velvet blue pantsuit with bold red lips and a crisp short hairdo.

Last month saw Sayani make that personality flipping change of chopping off her locks for a shorter, chicer and crisper hairdo. Making short hair work to the hilt, here's a closer look at her photoshoot. Sayani Gupta Oozes Lush Green Silken Six Yards of Understated Elegance in This Throwback Picture!

Sayani Gupta - Smoldering Chicness

A pastel blue velvet pantsuit by the homegrown label, Manishii featuring an oversized blazer and high waist relaxed fit pants were paired up with pumps, bold dark red lips, defined eyes and gelled hair. Sayani Gupta Is All About Being a Chic Ray of Sunshine in Stripes!

Sayani Gupta (Photo Credits: Instagram)

On the professional front, Sayani was seen in the second season of Prime Video's Four More Shots Please! as the fierce journalist Damini Rizvi Roy and in the critically acclaimed North-Eastern comedy-drama, Axone on Netflix.

