A hydroponic garden set up by the students at their ITI as part of Quest Alliance’s green initiative

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 11: Leading non-profit organization Quest Alliance plans to unveil a ‘green curriculum’ for young students on the occasion of the UN International Youth Day 2023 on August 12.

Aligned with this year’s theme for International Youth Day, ‘Green Skills for the Youth: Towards a Sustainable World’, the curriculum aims to instill a ‘green mindset’ among young students.

The self-learning-based curriculum is developed to increase awareness about consequences of climate change and help young minds imagine an alternative future for our planet. The curriculum places young people at the center of this changing world and provides them with tools to champion climate action.

The ‘green curriculum’ has 13 modules which cover various topics such as green mindset, evolution of agriculture and industry, sustainable practices, emerging green job opportunities, future trends and judicious resource utilization.

The content employs an engaging audio-visual narrative format to simplify intricate environmental issues for young learners. The curriculum, originally designed for students of the ITIs and other vocational courses, is highly relevant and suitable for other school students too.

The curriculum can be accessed on Quest Alliance’s ‘Quest app’ on Google Play Store. It can also be accessed on the internet using the link questapp.in. The curriculum intends to provide green content to students, teachers and parents on demand. Besides being available on the internet, the green curriculum will also be taught to thousands of students in network schools of Quest Alliance.

Nikita Bengani, Director (Youth Program), Quest Alliance, said, "The immediacy of the climate crisis demands a swift transition towards a sustainable future. The green curriculum serves as a vital tool, cultivating awareness, values, and attitudes necessary to thrive in and support a resource-efficient society."

She also added that the green curriculum will help the youth develop a sustainability mindset, empowering them to apply these principles in their daily lives. "By nurturing awareness, action, and intent, we aim to inspire young learners to pursue meaningful green careers," she added.

The UN International Youth Day is observed on August 12 of every year since 1998, bringing youth issues to the attention of the international community and celebrating the potential of youth as partners in today’s global society.

Quest Alliance is a not-for-profit trust that equips young people with 21st century skills by enabling self-learning. We design scalable solutions that enable educators to address critical gaps for quality education and skills training. We facilitate learning networks and collaboration to bring about systemic change fueled by research and innovation.

For more information, please visit the website www.questalliance.net.

