With an aim to make it to the final. India takes on Japan in the Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2023 semifinal. Team India finished on top of the points table after the round-robin stage with four wins from five games. Interestingly, it was against Japan that India failed to register a win and settled for a draw. The Men in Blue will be hoping to find victory this time around and advance to the summit clash. Meanwhile, for IND vs JPN hockey match live streaming online and live telecast details you can scroll down. Fans Sing 'Vande Mataram' During India vs Pakistan Asian Champions Trophy 2023 Hockey Match in Chennai (Watch Video).

Japan, on the other hand, defeated Pakistan in their last match and finished fourth after the first round to make it to the semifinal. The winner of this match will either meet Malaysia or Korea, who will contest the other semis, in the final. The Indian hockey team looks unstoppable at the moment and are expected to prevail in the close encounter against Japan.

When to watch India vs Japan hockey match on TV? Know Date, Timings and Venue of Asian Champions Trophy 2023 Semifinal

India will clash with Japan in the semifinal of Asian Champions Trophy 2023 on Friday, August 11. The match has a scheduled start time of 8:30 PM and is slated to be hosted by the Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium in Chennai. Hockey India Approves Financial Model for Hockey India League, Paves Way For Its Revival.

Where to watch the Live Telecast of India vs Japan, Asian Champions Trophy 2023 Semifinal, on TV?

Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights for the ongoing Men's Asian Champions Trophy 2023. The IND vs JPN Asian Champions Trophy 2023 semis clash will be telecast live on the Star Sports First and Star Sports Select 2 channels.

How to watch the Online Streaming of India vs Japan, Asian Champions Trophy 2023 Semifinal, in India?

The online streaming of the India vs Japan, Asian Champions Trophy 2023 clash will be available as well. Fans can access the live streaming of the IND vs JPN Hockey match on the FanCode app and website. India enjoys the head to head dominance over Japan with 27 wins out of 34 matches.

