New Delhi [India], October 29: greytHR, India's most trusted full-suite HRMS, for hire-to-retire solutions, serving over 30,000 organizations across India, the Middle East, and Southeast Asia, has announced the integration of LinkedIn Limited Listings with its recruitment module, greytHR Recruit.

This milestone, marking one year since greytHR Recruit's launch, enables recruiters to post jobs directly to LinkedIn from within the platform, expanding candidate reach while eliminating repetitive, manual posting tasks.

"Recruiters spend countless hours duplicating job postings across channels," said Girish Rowjee, Co-founder and CEO, greytHR. "With this integration, we've simplified hiring by allowing users to automatically publish jobs to LinkedIn, the world's largest professional network at no additional cost. It's about making recruitment smarter, faster, and more connected."

The feature not only saves time but ensures consistent job visibility and branding. Recruiters can now publish roles, attract candidates, and track applications -- all in one unified workflow.

Adding to this, Sayeed Anjum, Co-founder and CTO, greytHR, said, "Our goal has always been to empower HR teams through intelligent, seamless technology. This integration strengthens greytHR Recruit's position as a comprehensive ATS, giving customers the tools to manage sourcing and insights effortlessly."

LinkedIn Limited Listings are free job posts aggregated from Applicant Tracking Systems like greytHR Recruit. Once enabled, jobs appear automatically on a company's LinkedIn page and in LinkedIn job searches, providing greater visibility to both active and passive candidates.

Commenting on the product evolution and impact, Lokesh Gupta, Vice President - Product Management, greytHR, said: "By combining seamless posting, smart validations, and actionable reporting, we've enabled recruiters to save time, increase candidate reach, and make data-driven decisions -- ultimately driving faster, more efficient, and higher-quality hiring outcomes for our customers."

The integration underscores greytHR's commitment to delivering smarter, automation-driven HR technology that enhances efficiency and competitiveness for businesses of all sizes.

About greytHR:

greytHR is a full-suite HRMS platform designed to automate and simplify complex, recurring, and critical HR and payroll functions, ensuring compliance and security. With over 50 tools, greytHR offers 'Hire-to-Retire' solutions for People Operations, including advanced modules for recruiting, onboarding, engaging, paying, appraising, retaining, and retiring employees. The platform also leverages AI-driven analytics and recommendations to enhance employee engagement throughout the entire employee lifecycle.

Trusted by CFOs and loved by CHROs, greytHR serves businesses of various sizes and is adaptable across industries like manufacturing, SaaS, healthcare, hospitality, education, and retail.

As India's leading HRMS and payroll provider, greytHR is rapidly expanding in the MEA and SEA regions, offering world-class Made-in-India software solutions to emerging markets. The company proudly serves over 30,000 clients, managing 3 million+ employees across 25+ countries.

At the heart of greytHR's success is its commitment to its people. Recognized as a Great Place to Work®, the company demonstrates its dedication to building a high-trust, high-performance workplace where employees are valued, empowered, and motivated to do their best work.

