Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 11 (ANI/NewsVoir): GROHE and Hurun India have been publishing GROHE Hurun India Real Estate Rich List - a list of the most successful real estate entrepreneurs in the country - for nearly half a decade. It has been an enriching experience collaborating, tracking and celebrating the stories of these respected leaders of India.

Five years into this association on the real estate rich list, we would like to take a pause and look ahead to the future. The GROHE Hurun Builders of Tomorrow is a compilation of GROHE and Hurun India's conversations with 23 up and coming leaders of the real estate industry. Unlike most other compilations of a similar nature, we have not arrived at a rounded number for the total number of entrants because we have identified and finalized these entrepreneurs based on the selection of criteria that prioritize quality over quantity.

We are delighted to showcase the extraordinary vision and the matchless innovation of the Builders of Tomorrow from across India who are consistently turning adversity into opportunity and propelling their businesses to greater heights.

The book launch was held at The LIXIL Studio, which is a 13000 sq. ft. innovation and experience centre located in the heart of Bengaluru. It is a unique studio that showcases the best that GROHE and American Standard have to offer, featuring the most iconic, innovative, and ground-breaking products and solutions from the company.

Anas Rahman Junaid, Founder and MD of Hurun India commented, "We are happy to present the GROHE Hurun Builders of Tomorrow, a compilation of the visions of the future leaders of India's real estate sectors. We believe that these leaders are going to play an impactful role in moving India's real estate economy forward - not just in terms of building homes for every Indian but also in terms of innovation."

Speaking at the launch event, Satoshi Konagai, Leader LWT Asia Pacific stated, "This compilation was made possible by the strong partnership between GROHE and HURUN enabling us to showcase the diversity and dynamic leadership in the Indian real estate industry. Through these stories, we can feel and experience a small part of the challenges and successes of each of these stalwarts. They have earned respect by facing and meeting every market, environment and customer need."

Bobby Joseph, Leader LWT India & Subcontinent (GROHE & American Standard) added, "When the Hurun team reached out to us with the idea for this book, we said "yes" instantly, because at LIXIL, we are all about forward-thinking and looking to the future. It was a perfect match for us to partner with Hurun to celebrate the next generation of leaders - pioneers who are leading the industry into an ever-evolving future. I would like to thank each one of these industry stalwarts for giving us their time as well as a glimpse into their brilliant minds, as they execute their plans for a New India."

Hurun India was launched in 2012, under the leadership of Anas Rahman Junaid, a graduate of the University of Oxford. Junaid met Rupert Hoogewerf, the founder of Hurun Global, through Oxford University and the duo thought it was the right time to speak about wealth creation in India as they saw India booming. Since then, Hurun India has been in the pursuit to celebrate the stories of India's transparent wealth creation, innovation, and philanthropy.

Hurun India serves as India's definitive voice celebrating wealth creation, innovation, and growth. Last year, Hurun further expanded its repertoire by releasing the Hurun Global Rich List 2021, a ranking of the 3,228 US dollar billionaires, so-called 'Nine-Zero Club', currently in the world and the tenth India Rich List which ranks the 1,007 richest individuals in India, allowing for comparisons between some of the most dynamic economies in the world. The purpose of this list is to try and tell the story of modern India through the eyes of an entrepreneur.

GROHE is a leading global brand for complete bathroom solutions and kitchen fittings and has a total of over 7,000 employees in 150 countries. In order to offer "Pure Freude an Wasser", every GROHE product is based on the brand values of quality, technology, design and sustainability. Renowned highlights such as GROHE Eurosmart or the GROHE thermostat series as well as groundbreaking innovations such as the GROHE Blue water system underline the brand's profound expertise. Focused on customer needs, GROHE thus creates intelligent, life-enhancing and sustainable product solutions that offer relevant added value - and bear the "Made in Germany" seal of quality: R&D and design are firmly anchored as an integrated process in Germany. GROHE takes its corporate responsibility very seriously and focuses on a resource-saving value chain. Since April 2020, the sanitary brand has been producing CO2-neutral worldwide. GROHE has also set itself the goal of using plastic-free product packaging by 2021.

