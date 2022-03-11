Moscow, March 11: Will the Russian-Ukrainian war, which entered the third week, see an end soon? If reports are to be believed, Foreign Ministers of Russia and Ukraine, who had their first round of talks in Turkey discussed the possibility of a summit between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky to end the war.

Amid all of this, India continued its 'Operation Ganga' initiative to bring stranded students back from Ukraine and its neighboring countries. Taking to Twitter, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said that the evacuation of the students from Sumy "was particularly challenging". "We are thankful to all those who facilitated its objectives. Our particular gratitude to the authorities in Ukraine and Russia as well as the Red Cross for the evacuation assistance," the Minister said. Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky Says ‘No Chemical Weapons Were Developed in the Country’.

L atest U pdates F rom the O ngoing Russia - Ukraine C onflict

Russia bombs nuke facility in Ukraine's Kharkiv; Dnipro city hit in airstrikes

On Friday, Ukrainian authorities claimed that Russian troops bombed a nuclear research facility located in the second-largest city of Kharkiv. Speaking of the same, Ukraine's State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate took to Facebook and said that the bombing has caused a power outage and has also damaged the exterior of the Source of Neutron Nuclear Research Subcritical Unit building. In another incident, one person was killed after three Russian airstrikes hit Dnipro, an inland city located on the Dnieper River. This is the first incident where the city has been struck by Russia since the war first began on February 24.

UNSC to hold an emergency meeting on Russia's request

Accepting Russia's request, the UN Security Council (UNSC) will hold an emergency meeting on Friday. The meeting was called at the request of the Russian government after Moscow claimed that the United States (US) is funding the development of biological weapons in Ukrainian laboratories. The Russian Defence Ministry alleged US of helping Ukraine to develop biological weapons and use virus-carrying birds that migrate through Russia. However, the ministry did not provide any evidence to support the claim.

IAF Flight Carrying Students Evacuated from Ukraine's Sumy Lands in Delhi

An aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) carrying students evacuated from northeastern Ukrainian city Sumy landed at the Hindon airbase on March 11. This is the second of the three flights that the Indian government has operated to bring back 600 students who have recently been evacuated from Sumy. The other two flights were undertaken by Air India and IndiGo respectively. The Indian government has been evacuating its citizens from Romania, Hungary, Slovakia, and Poland after the Ukrainian airspace was shut on February 25 due to Russia's military invasion.

Google to send air raid alerts to Ukraine's Android users

In order to help the people of Ukraine, search engine giant Google will be sending a rapid Air Raid Alerts system for Android phone users in Ukraine. The air raid alerts will be sent directly on the phones of all Android users in order to intimate them before an expected attack takes place near them. "This work is supplemental to the country's existing air raid alert systems, and based on alerts already being delivered by the Ukrainian government," said Kent Walker, President, Global Affairs at Google.

Translation apps witness 71% growth in Ukraine amid conflict

Amid the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, over 2 million Ukrainian citizens who have fled to neighbouring nations seeking refuge are now facing a number of challenges, including language barriers. According to a report, citizens of Ukraine who had to forcibly leave their country are now turning to translation apps as they get acclimatized to their temporary homes. These apps are helping Ukrainian citizens to bridge the gap in communication and connect with people from different cultures.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 11, 2022 02:52 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).