Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], January 31 (ANI): Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers (GRSE) and British luxury carmaker Rolls-Royce have signed a frame and individual licence agreement to co-operate in the licence production and localization of the MTU IMO Tier II compliant Series 4000 marine engines for governmental ships as a part of the 'Make in India' joint initiative.

This collaborative effort has significant market potential in coming years for all fast patrol vessels, interceptor boats and fast attack craft projects of the Indian Navy and the Indian Coast Guard, they said in a release, after the signing ceremony on Tuesday.

Under this agreement, the engines will be manufactured at the Diesel Engine Plant of GRSE in Ranchi.

The licence agreement shall cover the assembly of licensee-built products, the manufacturing or procurement of licensee-built parts and/or components, engine testing and finishing (including painting), the manufacturing or procurement of licensee-built parts and/or components to produce licensee-built products in the territory, and the sale and after-sales services of products within India.

As a solution brand of Rolls-Royce's business unit Power Systems, MTU Series 4000 engines with a power output of 746-4300 KW stand out with their high power density and power-to-weight ratio, their compact design, as well as their mechanical and thermal stability.

On top of that, they are easy to use and maintain, with low lifecycle costs. This gives every naval vessel the right propulsion, from small patrol vessels to frigates and large submarines.

With this licence agreement, Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers and Rolls-Royce are continuing a long-standing partnership. GRSE has been involved in the line production, maintenance, repair and overhaul of MTU engines since the mid-1980s. (ANI)

