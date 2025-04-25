BusinessWire India

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], April 25: Grundfos, a global provider of pumping solutions, has introduced the CUE 120, a variable frequency drive developed in India for the Indian market. This new product aims to offer more precise control of pump performance with a focus on energy efficiency.

Research indicates that a significant majority of variable frequency drives (VFDs)--approximately 70%--currently operate using default factory settings, which are often not optimised for their specific applications. This lack of customisation can lead to suboptimal energy efficiency, resulting in unnecessary energy consumption and increased operational costs. Consequently, many systems fail to achieve their full potential in reducing carbon emissions and enhancing performance.

The CUE 120 is designed to address these challenges by offering a solution tailored specifically to the Indian market, enabling more precise control and improved energy efficiency aligned with local requirements.

Launching Grundfos CUE 120, Usha Subramaniam, Country President India, said, "The Grundfos CUE 120 is more than just a product; it embodies our commitment to innovation and sustainability. Designed for India, it empowers industries, buildings, and communities with smarter, energy-efficient pumping solutions, enabling a greener future. This launch marks a historic milestone for Grundfos India, as our first locally developed offering to the market, achieved through seamless cross-functional collaboration."

Optimised for motors up to 22 kW, the CUE 120 seamlessly integrates with any Grundfos pump range, delivering superior performance and efficiency. Designed to enhance energy usage, cut costs, and improve reliability, it empowers industries, municipalities, and businesses across India with smoother, more sustainable operations.

Shankar Rajaram, Head of Sales, IND, INDO, added, "The Grundfos CUE 120 was born from a clear vision--to create a cost-effective and accessible drive tailored to the Indian market. Through deep market analysis, we recognised the need for a drive that is simple to install, operate, and control. Designed with efficiency and affordability at its core, the CUE 120 empowers customers with seamless performance, making sustainable pumping attainable."

By maximising the efficiency of existing pumps and systems, the CUE 120 drives smarter performance while reducing environmental impact. With plans to increase kW capacity in the future, Grundfos continues to push the boundaries of efficiency, ensuring even greater flexibility and scalability for future needs.

Grundfos invites you to witness this transformative leap in pump technology and join us in shaping a sustainable future.

