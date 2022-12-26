Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], December 26 (ANI/PRNewswire): GTPL Hathway Limited (GTPL), India's largest Digital Cable TV platform and one of the leading Broadband Service providers, announced launch of 'GTPL Genie+' for all its customers. GTPL Genie+ is an OTT apps aggregation product, which offers subscriptions to a wide choice of OTT applications in convenient packs and with easy to use monthly, quarterly, half-yearly and yearly tenures to suit every budget and consumer choice. The apps subscribed through GTPL Genie+ are device agnostic and can be viewed on any device (including Android Set-Top-Box, Mobile, Laptop, Tablet, Smart TVs etc.) and any broadband connection.

Consumers can visit the GTPL website, choose their base pack, any apps on a-la-carte basis, the desired duration and complete the payment through various online modes. The GTPL Genie+ packs are extremely cost-effective with an introductory pricing starting from Rs50 + GST per month.

GTPL has also announced an industry first and class leading unique proposition wherein customers stand to earn 100% Guaranteed Cashback on each GTPL Genie+ subscription. Customer will earn cashback in the form of G-coins which are redeemable in the ratio of 1 G-coin = Rs1 for the subscription amount paid for GTPL Genie+ subscription. The accrued G-Coins can be redeemed by customers on subsequent renewals of GTPL Genie+.

Commenting on the GTPL Genie+ launch, Anirudhsinh Jadeja, Managing Director, GTPL Hathway, said, "At GTPL, our prime focus has always been our customers, and GTPL Genie+ launch is yet another effort from our end to provide our customers with best products and services. With this launch, GTPL becomes the one-stop-shop for customers, catering to all their entertainment and connectivity needs. GTPL Genie+ provides access to leading OTT platforms at competitive prices along with a 100% Guaranteed Cashback for all customers subscribing to the service."

GTPL Hathway Limited is India's largest MSO providing Digital Cable TV services and is the 6th largest Private Wireline Broadband service provider in India. The Company is the largest Digital Cable TV and Wireline Broadband Service Provider in Gujarat & is a leading Digital Cable TV Service provider in West Bengal. The Company's Digital Cable TV services reach 1,300 plus towns across India in 19 states including Gujarat, West Bengal, Maharashtra, Goa, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Rajasthan, Odisha, Assam, Tripura, Meghalaya, Manipur, Nagaland, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka. As on September 30, 2022, the Company has approximately 8.60 Million Active Digital Cable TV Subscribers and 8,70,000 Broadband Subscribers and a Broadband homepass of about 5.00 million.

