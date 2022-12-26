December is about to end and it's only wise that we start prepping for our New Year celebration. Every year on December 31, we gather with our friends and families to bid adieu to our last evenings and welcome the new year with much joy and happiness. And when it comes to celebration, picking the right outfit is of utmost importance. Especially for New Year parties where all are dressed glamorously, it becomes more important that we put our best fashion foot forward. Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra - Celebs Obsessed With 'All Shades Of Pink'!

There are chances that you have already picked the right outfit for your New Year party. But what if not, let us help you out. This year take some essential styling cues from our beauties like Pooja Hegde and Janhvi Kapoor and get ready to slay like never before. We have personally curated a list of their party looks that you can imitate this year. So, what are you waiting for? Go ahead and start jotting down their stunning looks for your big celebration. Sonam Kapoor and her Obsession With Chokers is Unmatched!

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samantha (@samantharuthprabhuoffl)

Rashmika Mandanna

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rashmika Mandanna (@rashmika_mandanna)

Katrina Kaif

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ami Patel (@stylebyami)

Shanaya Kapoor

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tanya Ghavri (@tanghavri)

Pooja Hegde

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tanya Ghavri (@tanghavri)

Malaika Arora

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tanya Ghavri (@tanghavri)

Janhvi Kapoor

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tanya Ghavri (@tanghavri)

So, whose glam look did you like the most? Drop your answers on Twitter @latestly.

