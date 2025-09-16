BusinessWire India

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 16: Guidewire, a leading insurance technology provider for non-life insurance companies, announced the opening of its new office at Prestige Tech Park, Bengaluru. The move to a larger facility is indicative of Guidewire's tremendous growth in India as it continues to advance cloud-native solutions, attract top engineering talent, and help non-life insurers become digital-first companies.

Also Read | BNB, Ethereum, and XRP Climb As Bitcoin's Market Share Slips.

With more than 570 insurers in 43 countries relying on the Guidewire platform, the India teams play a pivotal role in ensuring global customer success. The new office signifies a pivotal milestone for Guidewire in India, following the establishment of its first office in India through the acquisition of Cyence in 2017 and the opening of its Bengaluru Development Centre in 2021. Today, 540 engineers, based in Bengaluru and Chennai, work on Guidewire global product development, focusing on areas such as cloud platforms, AI-driven underwriting, and data analytics.

As part of the inaugural celebrations, Guidewire employees, industry leaders, and partners gathered for a day of collaboration and dialogue, while also enjoying a vibrant mix of traditional customs and educational sessions. India Stack Chief Architect of Aadhaar Dr. Pramod Varma delivered an insightful speech to the engineering teams. His astute remarks on building secure, scalable, and inclusive technology provided valuable context as non-life insurers worldwide race towards a digital-first future.

Also Read | Kerala Horror: 2 Men Hung From Wooden Pole, Private Parts Stapled, Assaulted and Robbed by Couple During Onam Over Wife's Affair in Pathanamthitta; Accused Arrested.

The event also featured a CXO Roundtable on "Scaling Insurtech for a Changing India," which explored the role of technology, talent, and policy in preparing India for the government's vision of Insurance for All by 2047. The discussion included participation from industry veterans such as Director of the National Insurance Academy and former MD of LIC India B. C. Patnaik; Co-Creator of the Beckn Protocol and architect behind Aadhaar and UPI Pramod Varma; Guidewire Chief Information Officer Chet Mandair; and Guidewire Chief Product Development Officer Diego Devalle, each offering unique perspectives spanning policy, technology, transformation, and innovation.

Commenting on the office launch, Guidewire India Managing Director and Vice President of Engineering Mohammed Anzy S said, "Driving innovation from India has consistently been a key focus for us, and this milestone aligns with our strategic objective to double our local workforce by 2028. Our new office, more than merely a workplace, serves as a hub for innovation and collaboration, designed to inspire our teams to develop elegant solutions to tackle the complex problems our customers face."

The new office emphasises sustainability, collaboration, and cultural identity. With Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) Platinum certification in progress, Guidewire's commitment to environmental responsibility is underscored by its energy-efficient systems and the use of eco-friendly materials. Another notable feature of the space is its art-inspired design, with wall art that celebrates diversity, culture, and technology, highlighting elements from India's heritage to Guidewire's role in establishing a more intelligent future for non-life insurers.

Guidewire's impact in India extends beyond technology, focusing on ecosystem development and community building. Through programs like Guidewire Technology Labs and collaborations with institutions such as NIT Calicut, PES University, and Amrita University, the company is fostering next-generation skills in cloud computing, data science, and machine learning. Initiatives such as ElevatED by Guidewire, a scholarship and mentorship programme for underprivileged female students, further highlight the company's commitment to inclusive talent development.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same).

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)