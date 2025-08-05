HT Syndication

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], August 5: Pioneers in building refined and future-forward residential communities, the Guliani Group is proud to announce the launch of its flagship low-rise development -- Horizon Floors in Sector 93, Gurugram. A thoughtfully planned township, Horizon Floors merges the comforts of independent living with the conveniences of a gated community -- offering an aspirational lifestyle in the heart of New Gurugram.

Spread across a prime land parcel in Sector 93, this project reimagines suburban living by combining space, privacy, and architectural elegance. With a Stilt + 4 configuration, Horizon Floors delivers spacious 3 BHK independent floors complete with private lift access and dedicated parking. Designed to cater to both young professionals and joint families, the development promises the quiet of a residential pocket while staying connected to city essentials.

"We envisioned Horizon Floors as more than just a housing project -- it's a livable, breathable township that offers our residents a secure and aesthetically rich environment to call home," said Harshil Singh Guliani, founder,Guliani Group.

A Well-Crafted Lifestyle

Each home at Horizon Floors is designed with modern aesthetics, functional layouts, and premium finishes. From wide balconies that let in sunlight to interiors designed for long-term comfort, every element reflects the Group's commitment to design-led execution. The low-density planning ensures ample open areas, green landscaping, and community spaces that foster both privacy and a sense of togetherness.

Among the key highlights of the township are:

* Independent floors with lift access

* Private parking for each unit

* Gated security and 24x7 surveillance

* A fully-equipped clubhouse

* Wellness zones, jogging tracks, and landscaped gardens

* Children's play areas and multi-purpose recreational spaces

The surrounding neighborhood is dotted with elite schools, leading hospitals, lifestyle shopping hubs, and proximity to employment corridors -- making it an ideal investment for families looking for both capital appreciation and day-to-day convenience.

Prime Location, Seamless Connectivity

Located just minutes from Dwarka Expressway, NH-8, and KMP Expressway, Horizon Floors benefits from multi-nodal connectivity. It is positioned at the convergence of planned infrastructure, with upcoming metro access and ease of commute to Delhi, Manesar, and IGI Airport. Whether it's everyday travel or weekend getaways, Horizon Floors ensures you are always well-connected.

Attractive Launch Price & Buyer-Friendly Payment Plan

Homes at Horizon Floors start at ₹1.25 Cr onwards, making it one of the most compelling opportunities in Gurugram's competitive real estate landscape. Buyers can also take advantage of a flexible 30:70 construction-linked payment plan, designed to ease the buying journey while ensuring financial clarity and transparency throughout the build process.

Future-Ready, Value-Driven

The Horizon Floors project is part of a broader vision by Guliani Group to bring design-driven, sustainable housing to Delhi-NCR. Along with the flagship development in Sector 93, four other projects are underway:

* Horizon Floors, Golf Course Extension Road, Sector 63A, Gurugram

* Horizon Enclave, Sector 6, Sonipat -- a plotted development under the Deen Dayal Jan Awas Yojna

* Horizon Floors, Independent Builder Floors in Sohna Road - under the Deen Dayal Awas Yojna

* Horizon Floors, Independent Builder Floors in Dwarka Expressway Sector 99

Each site reflects the group's unwavering attention to quality, sustainability, and community wellness.

About Guliani Group

With a legacy rooted in trust, timely delivery, and excellence, the Guliani Group has built a strong presence in North India's real estate market. Known for its refined approach to architecture, construction, and community living, the Group continues to shape new benchmarks across residential, commercial, and plotted developments

To schedule a site visit or learn more, visit:

www.horizonfloors.in | www.gulianigroup.in

Sales Helpline: +919810340033 | +919212034229

