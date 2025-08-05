What makes Lil Tay so famous? The American-Canadian who called herself ‘the youngest flexer’ rose to prominence since she was ten, with photos of herself flaunting cash and designer clothes like no other. Soon, she became a persistent social media phenomenon. Over the years, her age, career scandals, family drama, death hoax and more took over the headlines, giving her the fame online. What makes her popular is her persistence on social media and the number of followers that keep growing. She recently turned 18 and seems to have wasted no time opening an OnlyFans account. Tay clarified that she recorded herself when the clock struck midnight, signalling her 18th birthday. Now Lil Tay’s OnlyFans earnings posted on her Instagram has sparked a debate online.

Who Is Lil Tay?

Lil Tay, born as Claire Eileen Qi Hope, is an American-Canadian internet personality and musician. She first went viral in 2017 at age nine after posting videos of herself full of foul language and violent behaviour. As of 2025, Lil Tay is 18 years old and has opened her account on the adult content creation platform OnlyFans, which has sparked online debates. Let us look at the past controversies of the internet’s ‘youngest flexer’ that keeps her in the headlines, over and over again.

Lil Tay's OnlyFans Earnings Go Viral

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LIL TAY (@liltay)

Lil Tay Career Scandals and Family Drama

When she first gained popularity in 2017, viewers couldn’t get enough of the foul-mouthed child best known for flashing piles of cash, insulting her viewers and often inciting feuds with other internet stars such as Danielle Bregoli, known as Bhad Bhabie. However, in 2018, when questions surrounding the adults around her surfaced, her caricature became concerning. Soon, videos went viral, allegedly showing Tay’s brother, Jason Tian, feeding her lines, sparking concerns that her family was exploiting her for money. Her mother, Angela Tian, was fired from her job as a real estate agent for allegedly using her employer’s properties and cars in her daughter’s videos as backdrops and props.

In early June 2018, Lil Tay disappeared from the internet. That same year, the family drama reportedly escalated to a custody battle between her estranged parents. Several weeks later, she revealed the trailer for her new reality show, Life With Lil Tay. In 2019 and 2021, Jason launched a GoFundMe and accused their father of “abuse and stealing millions from Tay’s earnings.” Her father denied the allegations.

Jason Tay's GoFundMe Campaign Against Lil Tay's Father

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LIL TAY (@liltay)

Watch Trailer Video of 'Life With Lil Tay':

Death Hoax and OnlyFans Debate

After years of silence, Lil Tay’s Instagram became active in April 2021. She launched a music video in October that same year titled, “S**ker 4 Green.” In August 2023, a post from Tay’s verified Instagram account claimed that both she and her brother had died. A day later, TMZ confirmed that both siblings were alive. Later, Tay alleged that the post was part of a hacking incident, and fans suspected it was her father behind the hoax. It was later reported that her mother gained full custody of Tay, while her father was ordered to pay USD 275,000 in child support.

Watch Lil Tay's 'S**ker 4 Green' Music Video:

In September 2024, Tay’s account announced that she was in the ICU recovering from open-heart surgery after being diagnosed with a life-threatening tumour. The social media post included photos from her hospital bed and an echocardiogram. In 2025, she is back in the headlines, as a newly 18-year-old, after opening her OnlyFans account. While Tay seems to be excited, critics slammed subscribers, branding it as ‘deranged.’

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 05, 2025 02:24 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).