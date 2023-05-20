Guwahati (Assam) [India], May 20 (ANI): Guwahati Tea Auction Centre (GTAC), along with GTAC Tea Lounge, has lined several programmes for Sunday to celebrate the 200 years of Assam Tea.

Ahead of the event, Dinesh Bihani, Secretary of Guwahati Tea Auction Buyer's Association (GTABA), said, "We, the members of Guwahati Tea Auction Center, and GTAC Tea Lounge are also celebrating this International Tea Day on May 21."

"On this occasion, GTAC Tea Lounge is setting up a tea stall on GTAC premises for offering free tea to the general public to mark the occasion of International Tea Day," the secretary said.

He said the special tea kiosk will be inaugurated by P K Bezbarua, former chairman of the Tea Board on May 21.

"The year 2023 is also very significant as our Assam tea industry completes 200 years. To celebrate 200 years of Assam tea, we will be having several programmes during the year," Dinesh Bihani said.

In 2019, the United Nations General Assembly adopted a resolution to establish May 21 of each year as International Tea Day, he said.

International Tea Day is celebrated as a day to promote harmony, sustainability and common prosperity across the world, according to the secretary. "This day, recognised by the United Nations, is to raise awareness of the long history and deep cultural and economic significance of tea around the world," Bihani said.

The Guwahati Tea Auction Centre has also planned to organise year-long programmes to celebrate 200 years of Assam tea.

The Guwahati Tea Auction Centre (GTAC) is one of the busiest tea trading facilities in the world. Established on September 25, 1970, as a result of the commitments of a few pioneers, the Guwahati Tea Auction Centre (GTAC) has been nurtured and sustained through the joint efforts of the State Government and the four segments of tea trade -- sellers, brokers, buyers and warehousemen. (ANI)

