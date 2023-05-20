Every year, World Meditation Day is celebrated on May 21 across the globe to create awareness about meditation and its benefits. The importance and benefits of meditation are mentioned in ancient texts which date back to 3000 B.C. In this fast-paced world, it becomes a need of the hour to take a break and focus on calming your mind, body, and soul. World Meditation Day 2023 is a perfect time to relax, reflect and reconnect with your own self as meditation has the power to rejuvenate you every single day and help you start your day on a positive note. As we celebrate World Meditation Day 2023, here’s all you need to know about the history and significance of the day. Health Benefits of Meditation: How To De-Stress and Maintain Work-Life Balance.

World Meditation Day 2023 Date

World Meditation Day will be celebrated on Sunday, May 21.

World Meditation Day History

World Meditation Day is celebrated every year on May 21 since 1995. The special day aims to spread awareness about the importance and need of meditation in our lives for our physical, mental, and spiritual well-being. For people who wish to try meditation, this day is a great opportunity to start and experience the goodness of this ancient practice. In India, the history of meditation can be traced back to 1500 B.C. when several texts mention ‘dhyana’ (meditation) and its importance. The ancient practice of meditation also has roots in ancient China as mentioned by ancient Chinese philosopher Laozi in his writings. How to Meditate, The Steps and Benefits of Dhyana.

World Meditation Day Significance

Meditation has long been practised and is considered a good therapy to emotionally calm the mind and soul and bring you to a stable state. The practice includes using techniques such as mindfulness or focusing on positivity and getting rid of all unwanted thoughts. Research has shown that meditation is a popular technique to reduce stress and anxiety, and it also enhances mood and promotes healthy sleep patterns. So, on this World Meditation Day 2023 on May 21, take some time out of your busy day and find peace within yourself! Happy World Meditation Day 2023 to all.

