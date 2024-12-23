VMPL

Nagpur (Maharashtra)/ New Delhi [India], December 23: Following the United Nations Assembly's declaration, supported by India, to celebrate the 1st World Meditation Day on December 21, 2024, Nagpur-based startup Habuild made history with a groundbreaking achievement. Known for promoting consistency in wellness habits, The habit-building wellness platform, Habuild set a new World Record by hosting the largest virtual meditation session. An impressive 2,87,711 people joined Habuild in this remarkable event, meditating together and honoring the spirit of this historic day.

This announcement by the United Nations highlights the importance of meditation as a powerful tool for inner peace and holistic well-being. The date, December 21st holds deep significance as it marks the winter solstice, an important day in Indian culture. It also falls exactly six months after International Yoga Day, celebrated on June 21. For Habuild, this date is particularly special, as it marks the six-month anniversary of their previous world record, making it a truly memorable milestone in their journey.

"I am truly proud to see meditation getting the recognition it deserves. Every yoga enthusiast knows the immense impact meditation can make on mental well-being and inner peace, something we all need in today's world. I am deeply grateful for the incredible response we received during our world-record attempt for the largest virtual meditation session. I extend my heartfelt gratitude to the 2,87,711 participants who joined us and made this milestone possible. Let's make World Meditation Day a tradition we celebrate every year. Most importantly, I hope we all make meditation a part of our daily routine, a habit that stays with us forever." shares Saurabh Bothra, CEO and Certified Yoga Instructor, Habuild.

To celebrate the New Year, Habuild is launching a 21-day Free Online Yoga Program from January 6 to January 26, 2025. Open to everyone, this initiative aims to help participants build a habit of daily yoga and turn their health-focused New Year resolutions into reality. With over 1 crore people expected to join, it promises to be a transformative start to the year.

Habuild's mission is to make wellness accessible, affordable, and inclusive for all. The platform offers a range of programs, including yoga, dance, strength training, and community initiatives. Additionally, Habuild plans to introduce a Kids' Yoga Program to instill mindfulness and healthy habits from an early age, paving the way for lifelong well-being.

The official team of the World Records Union invigilated the prestigious event. The officials declared that 2,87,711 participants were part of the event. This achievement successfully highlighted the global importance of meditation and its role in promoting mental health and wellness.

