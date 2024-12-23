Dispur, December 23: The State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) released the Assam SI 2024 exam admit card today, December 23. Candidates who will be appearing for the Assam Police Sub Inspector (SI) recruitment written examination can check and download the hall ticker on the official website of the SLPRB Assam at slprbassam.in. Candidates are advised to keep their application numbers, names and dates of birth handy to check the Assam Police SI Admit Card 2024.

SLPRB Assam also said that the Assam Police Sub Inspector recruitment written examination will take place on January 5, 2025. The board further said that candidates must carry a copy of their admit card and a government-issued photo identity card on the day of the examination. The Assam Police SI recruitment drive aims to fill vacancies for 144 Sub Inspector (UP) in Assam Police, 51 Sub Inspector (AB) in Assam Commando Battalions, 7 Sub Inspector (Communication) in APRO vacancies, and one Assistant Deputy Controller, Civil Defence (Jr) under DGCO and CGHG in Assam Police. 8th Pay Commission: Central Govt Employees Plan Nationwide Agitation After Finance Ministry Says No Plans to Establish 8th CPC.

How To Download Assam Police SI Admit Card 2024:

Visit the official website of the State Level Police Recruitment Board or SLPRB Assam at slprbassam.in

On the homepage, click on the link to download the "Assam Police SI Admit Card 2024 for Written Test"

Enter using your login details and other credentials

Click on submit

Your Assam Police SI Admit Card 2024 will be displayed on the screen

Check the hall ticket thoroughly

Take a printout for future reference

Here's the direct link to download Assam Police SI Admit Card 2024. Candidates are advised to check and ensure that there are no errors in the personal details displayed on the admit card. In case there is any error in the admit card, candidates can report the same to the board through the technical support number (toll-free) 9667062063 between 10 AM and 5 PM on working days. AIBE 19 Answer Key 2024 To Be Released Soon At allindiabarexamination.com, Know Steps to Download.

For more details, candidates can check the official website of the SLPRB.

