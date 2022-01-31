Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], January 31 (ANI/NewsVoir): A good shower that energizes you and makes you feel empowered to take on the world should be enjoyed in a bath space befitting this sentiment. With the growing awareness of hygiene and desire to have separate wet and dry areas, shower enclosures have become an essential part of your bathrooms. Hafele introduces, to its range of Shower Fittings, Echo - a robust, modern and compact shower enclosure that lets you carve out a few minutes of peace in your busy day!

Echo is a straight sliding system which offers you a shower enclosure where the sliding door is installed together with a fixed glass. With a cut-to-size track of up to 2 meters, the resulting cubicle can be as spacious or compact as desired according to the space available to you. The whole system, made of Stainless Steel 304 is sturdy and corrosion resistant promising stability and durability. All the components of Echo are available in two finishes, the classic Stainless Steel Polished and the understated Stainless Steel Matt. A handle matching the finish of your choice is provided along with the Echo Shower Sliding Kit to bestow a uniform look across your shower cubicle. To enhance the overall aesthetics of the enclosure, Hafele also offers various shower and bathroom accessories in finishes that perfectly complement your Echo Sliding.

Hafele India

Hafele India is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Hafele Global Network and has been operating in India since 2003 under the leadership of Jurgen Wolf (Managing Director). The ability of the company to understand the diverse Indian market has made it an authority in the field of architectural hardware, furniture and kitchen fittings and accessories. The company also has a strong presence in synergized product categories namely Home Appliances, Furniture Lighting, Sanitary and Surfaces catering to the focused demand from these industries. The subsidiary has a strong nationwide presence with offices in Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Kolkata and Cochin. It has full-scale operations in Sri Lanka and Bangladesh with Regional offices and Design Showrooms in both countries; and has also spread its operations to other regions of South Asia including Nepal, Bhutan and Maldives.

Hafele India services its customers with a base of over 1300 employees, a well-networked Franchise base of over 130 shops along with over 1000 dealers situated across South Asia. The subsidiary has a sophisticated Logistics centre in Mumbai along with distribution centres in Delhi, Bangalore, Kolkata and Colombo respectively.

