PNN

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 12: HAI has launched AI-enabled, doctor-led portable clinics to deliver clinic-grade healthcare at the doorstep for children, women and the elderly. Designed to bring care within 30 minutes, HAI aims to address persistent challenges in India's healthcare system, including long OPD waiting times, traffic-related delays, fragmented care delivery and limited access to senior doctors, particularly in Tier 2, Tier 3 and underserved regions.

Also Read | Is Kim Jong Un's Daughter Kim Ju Ae the Next North Korean Leader? South Korea Spy Agency Signals Succession Plan.

HAI is rethinking clinical care infrastructure through a hybrid model that combines portable "Suitcase Clinics," micro clinics and AI-led care orchestration. Unlike conventional healthcare platforms where technology functions largely as a booking or marketplace layer, HAI embeds AI directly into care delivery. The platform supports clinical protocols, intelligent triage, specialist routing, follow-ups and longitudinal patient records, enabling consistency, quality and scalability across locations.

Founded by Satyajeet Pradhan, HAI builds on a proven healthcare delivery concept. Pradhan earlier founded Denta Mitra, which pioneered doorstep dental care using a fully equipped clinic packed into a suitcase. Through its portable clinic setup, Denta Mitra served close to one lakh patients across urban and rural India. The operational learnings, unit economics and clinical workflows from this model now form the foundation for HAI, which expands the suitcase clinic concept into a multi-specialty, family-focused healthcare platform.

Also Read | Viral Videos of Students and Couples Secretly Recorded by Bijnor Hotel Employee, FIR Registered.

Unlike traditional home healthcare companies that are manpower-led, nurse-heavy or largely post-hospital focused, HAI operates a doctor-led clinical model backed by eco-lite, sustainable infrastructure. Its portable clinics enable diagnostics, dental care, vaccinations, physiotherapy and chronic care at home. Complementing this are micro clinics, a boutique-sized facilities built with low-powered or battery-operated setups, distinct from capital-intensive, traditional clinics. This infrastructure-first approach allows HAI to scale without hospital real estate, heavy fixed capex or metro-only economics.

In essence, HAI is not a home healthcare service provider--it is doorstep clinical care infrastructure.

HAI follows a family-centric care model, addressing high-frequency and repeat healthcare needs across life stages. Its core focus areas include pediatrics (consultations, vaccinations, dental care and physiotherapy), women's health (gynecology, prenatal and postnatal care and hormonal health), and geriatric care (orthopedic, neurological, chronic and preventive care). This integrated approach enables continuity of care for families rather than fragmented, episode-based services.

The company's market strategy is anchored in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, where demand-supply gaps are widest and unit economics are strongest. Nearly 65 percent of India's population resides outside metros, and these regions are expected to contribute the majority of long-term healthcare demand. Tier 1 cities are being developed selectively as branding, specialist and capability hubs to support surrounding underserved areas.

HAI recently launched its first micro clinic in Bhubaneswar, recording over 40 percent month-on-month growth, with more than 10 senior doctors, nurses and technicians empanelled. The company has expanded to Delhi and Gurgaon, and will launch soon in Bengaluru, Mysore and Pune.

Commenting on the launch, Satyajeet Pradhan said, "We proved with Denta Mitra that a clinic in a suitcase can work at scale. HAI builds on that foundation to deliver doctor-led, AI-orchestrated clinical care--without delays, queues or infrastructure barriers."

Operating under the tagline Healthcare Access Instantly, HAI plans to establish over 150 micro and dark clinics across Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities over the next three years. In addition to on-demand doorstep and clinic consultations, HAI offers annual subscription plans for individuals, children, vaccination needs, women's health and family care.

The AI-powered HAI app is under development; appointments are currently available via WhatsApp at 80799 00987 or www.haiclinics.com.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)