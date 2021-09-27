New Delhi [India], September 27 (ANI/PRNewswire): HarperCollins India is delighted to announce the upcoming release of best-selling author Preeti Shenoy's new book, The Magic Mindset - How to Find Your Happy Place.

The keenly awaited self-help book will release on 27 September. Perfect reading for the difficult times that everyone is living in, The Magic Mindset has something for everyone, and is full of insights, tips and suggestions, exercises and practical advice on career, family, health, relationships, finances, social media, and more.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Newly-Wed Woman Found Hanging Inside Her Room in Bhopal; Hubby, In-Laws Booked for Dowry Death.

It also includes inspiring stories as well as anecdotes from the author's own life. A must read, this book is a go-to-guide for everyone and anyone looking to find their 'happy place' and build a positive, purposeful and hopeful mindset towards life and its many challenges.

While positivity is about looking at the bright side of things, the magic mindset embraces and accepts that it is not always possible to do so. Sometimes things get so bleak that one's mind refuses to accept that there can be a silver lining. In this book, Preeti Shenoy shares a set of principles for every area of life, designed to help all to shift their perspective from hopelessness to hope, from despondency to joy, from cynicism to belief - a belief that change is coming, and things are not as bad as they seem.

Also Read | Signal App Suffers Global Outage, Company Working on a Fix.

Speaking about the book, Preeti Shenoy says, "A few years back, I had faced the biggest loss of my life, a tragedy from which I thought I would never recover. But eventually, I did. I also inadvertently discovered a precious skill - that we can indeed change our mindset and cope with anything that life throws at us. I call this the 'magic mindset'. I've shared a lot of personal anecdotes in the book as well as inspiring stories of other people. The book is full of tips, exercises and practical advice. There's also a fourteen-day challenge at the end of the book."

Swati Daftuar, Senior Commissioning Editor at HarperCollins India, said, "It's been such a pleasure to work with Preeti on this book. Pragmatic, practical and incredibly accessible, The Magic Mindset has something for everyone - exercises that encourage you to find a new perspective, practical advice that resonates, tips and tricks that you can actually work into your daily life - it's really the perfect handbook for anyone looking for their happy place, and makes for such an easy, wonderful read too."

For an exclusive extract from the book please click on this link.

About the Author

Preeti Shenoy, among the highest selling authors in India, is on the Forbes longlist of the most influential celebrities in India. Her books include When Love Came Calling, Wake Up Life is Calling, Life is What You Make it, The Rule Breakers, A Hundred Little Flames, It's All In The Planets, Why We Love The Way We Do, The Secret Wish List, The One You Cannot Have and many others. Her work has been translated into many Indian languages. Preeti is also a motivational speaker, and has given talks in many premier educational institutions and corporate organisations like KPMG, ISRO, Infosys and Accenture and others. An avid fitness enthusiast, she is also an artist specialising in portraiture and illustrated journals.

Pre-order the book on - Amazon: preeti.io/magic; Flipkart: preeti.io/magicmindset

This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)