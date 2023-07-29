PRNewswire

New Delhi [India], July 29: Every story needs to be told, and here is one woman's story, like no other – tumultuous, full of courage and teeming with the timeless themes of love, relationships, betrayal, grief and most of all, human resilience. Unbroken, published by HarperCollins India, is the story of Indrani Mukerjea, in her own words, for the very first time.

Also Read | I've Never Seen Them Play With So Much Fear, Says Michael Vaughan on Australia’s Conservative Batting Approach During ENG vs AUS 5th Test Ashes 2023 Day 2.

Talking about the book, Indrani Mukerjea says, "In Unbroken, I strip away the layers of sensationalism that surrounded me and reveal the raw truth of my experiences. In these pages, I lay bare my vulnerabilities and the complexities of my relationships, and the life I led. Through the book, I want to reach out to anyone who has faced adversity and believed they were beyond repair. Each of us has it in us to rise from the ashes of our darkest moments and find strength in the face of relentless scrutiny, and I hope the reader finds that strength when they walk with me on this journey."

Adding to the above, Bushra Ahmed, Senior Commissioning Editor – HarperCollins India, says, "In my very first meeting with Indrani I knew this is a story that needs to be told. Like everyone else, I had seen the news stories, but no one really knew Indrani's side of the story. In the end, this is a story of a family, of an infamous media trial, Indrani's experiences in prison and a saga that continues to captivate us."

Also Read | FIFA Women's World Cup 2023: Australian Captain Sam Kerr Confirms Return Against Canada.

ABOUT THE BOOK

You've seen the headlines and heard the rumours.

Now hear the story from the woman who was at the centre of it all.

25 AUGUST 2015 was to be a happy day for Indrani Mukerjea—a birthday celebration had been planned in the family. But everything changed when she was accosted by a group of officers of the Mumbai Police in plain clothes as she exited Anand Ashram that day. The charge: the murder of her daughter, Sheena Bora.

As the news spread and more details unravelled, Indrani found herself in the middle of a sensational murder investigation. A fast-expanding list of suspects, the beginnings of a sinister plot, and the strong whiff of scandal—the media had smelt blood. And soon, Indrani was under the merciless glare of journalists and television anchors, making her a household name. Accusations of filicide, broken marriages, a mighty business empire, the gilded lives of the rich and famous, powerful politicians, and a complicated family—this case had it all. As a constant feed of images and updates from the trial bombarded television screens across the country, people across the country grew more and more curious about this woman who was at the very heart of the controversy and stories swirling around.

In her memoir, Unbroken, Indrani doesn't hold back. From her childhood in Guwahati, the time she spent in Calcutta in the 1990s to her meteoric rise as a media baron in Mumbai, the city of dreams, and ﬁnally, the 2460 days she spent in Byculla jail as prisoner number 1468—this is her journey, in her own words, for the very ﬁrst time.

Told with unflinching honesty, Indrani's memoir speaks to the fragility of human relationships, the devastating aftermath of betrayal and grief, and the power of human resilience, of a woman who despite it all remains unbroken.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Indrani Mukerjea is an India-born British media baron. From founding INX Services Private Limited in Kolkata to co-founding and leading INX Media in Mumbai, Indrani's journey in the media business makes for a great story of entrepreneurial spirit. The Wall Street Journal acknowledged her remarkable contributions by including her in their prestigious list of '50 Women to Watch'. Committed to promoting fairness, justice and rehabilitation within the prison system, Mukerjea has embraced philanthropy and is actively engaged in improving the lives of prison inmates in undertrial prisons. She can be found at @indranimukerjea on Instagram.

For more information, please contact: Shabnam.srivastava@harpercollins.co.in

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2105077/4095906/HarperCollins_Logo.jpg

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)