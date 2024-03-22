PRNewswire

New Delhi [India], March 22: And They Lived ... Ever After, enchanting fairy tales retold by disabled women, grew out of a programme organized by Rising Flame that seeks to build an inclusive world.

Also Read | Why is IPL 2024 Live Streaming Online Not Available on Disney+ Hotstar?.

In a world where fairy tales usually demonize characters who live with disability, the authors of this collection seek to retell classic stories by weaving in their own everyday experiences -- the struggles, joys and frustrations that may not be known to the non-disabled.

"A unique anthology." -- Jerry Pinto

Also Read | Holi Bhojpuri Songs: This Holi 2024, Enjoy Timeless Classics Like ‘Rang Barse Bheege Chunarwali’ to Peppy Numbers Like ‘Bhatar Aiehe Holi Ke Baad’ (Watch Videos).

About the Book

Meet a deaf Snow White, a wheelchair-using Rapunzel, a neurodivergent Ugly Duckling.

In a world where fairy tales usually demonize characters who live with disability, these and other fairy-tale characters challenge our understanding of the people around us. The authors of this collection seek to retell classic stories, by weaving in their own everyday experiences -- the struggles, joys and frustrations that may not be known to the non-disabled.

And They Lived ... Ever After grew out of a programme organized by Rising Flame, an award-winning non-profit that seeks to build an inclusive world in which diverse bodies, minds and voices thrive with dignity and live free of discrimination, abuse and violence. This book is every bit as enchanting as it is important.

Nidhi Ashok Goyal, Founder and Executive Director of Rising Flame, says, "Our book is about bringing unseen and unheard stories to people. It is a place for disabled women and youth to find themselves, their realities, challenges and hopes. But most importantly, this book brings a sense of belonging and love, community and friendship to each person who feels left out, misunderstood or different."

Prerna Gill, Commissioning Editor, HarperCollins India, says, "And They Lived...Ever After is, at its heart, a book about people. That is where the magic lives -- in the way the stories centre fairy tales around the human experience and its variety. Inclusive, honest and hopeful, this book is for everyone."

Praise for And They Lived...Ever After

"A unique anthology that seeks to change the fairy tale into a safe space of inclusion and acceptance of difference." --Jerry Pinto

About the Author

Rising Flame is a national award-winning non-profit organization based in India, working for the recognition, protection and promotion of human rights of people with disabilities, particularly women and youth with disabilities. Rising Flame's vision is to build an inclusive world in which diverse bodies, minds and voices thrive with dignity; live free of discrimination, abuse and violence; and enjoy equal opportunities and access.

Since its establishment in 2017 as an organization led by women and persons with disabilities, it aims to enable persons with disabilities, standing at multiple intersections, to have a voice, have a space, be heard and lead from the front. The organization has a two-fold strategy -- to build capacities of persons with disabilities and to influence the ecosystem. Its major programmes are on leadership, mental health, sexual and reproductive health, gender-based violence, research and policy influence. Rising Flame is known for its groundbreaking research -- Neglected and Forgotten -- the first report across the world capturing the impact of the COVID-19 crisis on the lives of women with disabilities.

About HarperCollins India

HarperCollins India publishes some of the finest writers from the Indian subcontinent and around the world, publishing approximately 200 new books every year, with a print and digital catalogue of more than 3,000 titles across 10 imprints. Its authors have won almost every major literary award, including the Man Booker Prize, JCB Prize, DSC Prize, The Erasmus Prize, New India Foundation Award, Atta Galatta Prize, Shakti Bhatt Prize, Gourmand Cookbook Award, Publishing Next Award, Tata Literature Live! Award, Gaja Capital Business Book Prize, BICW Award, Sushila Devi Award, Sahitya Akademi Award, and Crossword Book Award. HarperCollins India also represents some of the finest publishers in the world, including Harvard University Press, Gallup Press, Oneworld, Bonnier Zaffre, Usborne, Dover, Nosy Crow, and Quarto. HarperCollins India is India's most awarded publisher, with seven Publisher of the Year Awards (2015, 2016, 2018, two in 2021, 2022, and 2024). HarperCollins India is a subsidiary of HarperCollins Publishers.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2368438/Rising_Flame_HarperCollins_book.jpgLogo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2105077/4451160/HarperCollins_Logo.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)