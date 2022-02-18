New Delhi [India], February 18 (ANI/PR Newswire): Talking about the book, author and illustrator Ilina Singh says, "It's time for young people to discover the hidden figures- remarkable gutsy girls who pioneered science in India. I wish schools in India would tell us children more about female role models because we can't be what we don't see. I hope the stories inspire more girls to enjoy science and to have fulfilling careers in the field."

"With intelligence and innate artistic talent, young Ilina Singh presents through this book; 11 trailblazing Indian women who overcame all odds to achieve success in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM)." - Eric Falt, Director and UNESCO Representative to Bhutan, India, Maldives and Sri Lanka

"Ilina's book fills such an important gap for young people to know about Indian scientists. It's a simple, and powerful glance into many important inventions at the hands of Indian women." - Shaili Chopra, Founder - SheThePeople

"The Gutsy Girls of Science is distinctive for several reasons - it presents the biographies of 11 remarkable women who made a mark in the field of science; it also throws light on different areas of science that will motivate readers to explore these; and finally and most strikingly, the book has been written, researched and illustrated by a young adult author who understood the gap that she and others like her must see when looking for more on the careers and achievements of Indian women of science." - Tina Narang, Publisher - HarperCollins Children's Books

Eleven gutsy women who loved science enough to fight for their place in the sun...

This book explores the contribution of these remarkable Indian women -- from cytogeneticist Archana Sharma and botanist Janaki Ammal to mathematician Raman Parimala, physicist Bibha Chowdhuri, chemist Asima Chatterjee and several others. This book is a celebration of their lives and the wonderful world of science.

Ilina Singh is young, curious and believes she can make the world a better place by solving problems big and small. She thinks of herself as an artist who loves science. Or is it the other way round? She used to scribble on all the walls she could reach as a young child. And opened electronic gadgets to "see what's inside".

Ilina's initiative - Ilina's Art Throb - seeks to use art for social awareness. Her website by the same name uses machine learning to point out how gender biased a story is so that parents and educators can choose the right stories for young children

It is Ilina's wish that girls and boys see science and math as equally interesting ways to explore and understand our world and leave it better than we found it. Ilina is a student of Class 11 and lives in Gurgaon with her parents and her dearest dog Uzi. She has been nominated for the Pradhan Mantri Bal Puraskar for Arts and Culture.

HarperCollins India publishes some of the finest writers from the Indian Subcontinent and around the world, publishing approximately 200 new books every year, with a print and digital catalogue of more than 2,000 titles across 10 imprints. Its authors have won almost every major literary award including the Man Booker Prize, JCB Prize, DSC Prize, New India Foundation Award, Atta Galatta Prize, Shakti Bhatt Prize, Gourmand Cookbook Award, Publishing Next Award, Tata Literature Live! Award, Gaja Capital Business Book Prize, BICW Award, Sushila Devi Award, Sahitya Akademi Award and Crossword Book Award. HarperCollins Inia also represents some of the finest publishers in the world including Harvard University Press, Gallup Press, Oneworld, Bonnier Zaffre, Usborne, Dover and Lonely Planet. HarperCollins India has been awarded the Publisher of the Year Award four times: at Tata Literature Live! in 2021, 2018 and 2016 and at Publishing Next in 2015. HarperCollins India is a subsidiary of HarperCollins Publishers.

