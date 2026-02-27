PNN

New Delhi [India], February 27: The Mahesh Navani School of Brain, Body and Behaviour (MaNaS) at Rishihood University hosted a high-impact, closed-door roundtable on "The Science of Mind, Behavior, and Wellbeing" at the India International Centre, New Delhi.

The 90-minute policy dialogue brought together leaders from neuroscience, psychology, policy, management, and community mental health to deliberate on the future of mental health and adolescent wellbeing.

Prominent names included Prof. (Dr.) Sara Lazar, Associate Professor at Harvard Medical School; Prof. (Dr.) Mohita Junnarkar, Professor and Vice Dean (Research), Jindal Institute of Behavioural Sciences; Prof. (Dr.) Sanjeev P. Sahni, Principal Director, Jindal Institute of Behavioural Sciences; Prof. (Dr.) Arvind Sahay, Director, Management Development Institute - Gurgaon, Professor of Marketing and International Business and Chairperson, Brandscapes MDI Centre for Behavioural & Neuroscience Lab; Dr. Gauri Divan, Director of the Child Development Group at Sangath; Ms. Pooja Sharma, Founder of The Sarvodaya Collective; and Ms. Gayatree Anand, an education and workforce development specialist focused on scaling learning initiatives.

The central working question guiding the roundtable was how MaNaS should shape its research agenda to make an original and globally relevant contribution to the science of mind, behaviour, and wellbeing. The discussion focused on identifying priority research areas that are rigorous, culturally grounded, and capable of generating impact at both scholarly and societal levels. Participants also discussed how yoga, breathwork, meditation, and music can be scientifically studied without losing their philosophical depth.

In his framing remarks, Prof. (Dr.) Shobhit Mathur, Co-founder and Vice-Chancellor of Rishihood University, underscored the need to move beyond siloed and incremental approaches to the study of the mind, stating:

"This roundtable is about defining the future of mental health research. Despite advances in neuroscience, psychology, and AI, adolescent wellbeing is declining. That signals a deeper problem. We have been studying the mind in fragments instead of as an integrated brain-body-behaviour-culture system. Our focus is clear: how do we enhance mental wellbeing and cognitive development in technologically mediated, culturally diverse societies? The themes we finalize today will move beyond pathology toward human flourishing, beyond narrow universality toward plural frameworks, and toward scalable solutions that can shape global science."

Building on Shobhit's call for integrated and plural frameworks, Prof. (Dr.) Sara Lazar, Associate Professor at Harvard Medical School and a globally acclaimed Neuroscientist, who is recognized worldwide for advancing the neuroscience of meditation and mind-body practices, highlighted areas where MaNaS can lead globally:

"Possible areas where MaNaS can lead include Ayurveda, exploration of similarities and differences across Indian traditions, and the scientific study of spirituality using yogic techniques to address energy blocks, akin to acupuncture. There are also aspects of Indian traditions not widely explored in the West (karma, rebirth, mantra, and deity devotion) that warrant rigorous and respectful scientific engagement."

Extending this research vision into institutional practice, Dr. Gauri Divan emphasized that universities themselves must model care and responsibility in advancing mental wellbeing:

"Public mental health is very important, and going forward universities must first focus on the mental well-being of their own learners. Care is a very important parameter for mental wellbeing."

As the discussion turned to translating research into real-world impact, Pooja Sharma advocated for grassroots collaboration. She noted that MaNaS can play a meaningful role in collaborating on inclusion, training teachers, and providing caregivers in the community.

Reflecting on the academic responsibilities of such an initiative, Sanjeev P. Sahni stressed that doctoral research in this field must be intellectually rigorous, culturally grounded, and socially accountable, adding that it was encouraging to see Rishihood University commit to these standards. Echoing this perspective, Mohita Junnarkar observed that for research to have real impact, it must be methodologically sound, contextually sensitive, and ethically intentional, a direction she noted was thoughtfully advanced through the roundtable.

The roundtable concluded with Suresh Jain, Board of Founder of Rishihood University, expressing his conviction in the institution's future and the role Rishihood University will play in pioneering research to address mental health challenges.

MaNaS as a school is committed not merely to expanding research volume, but to reshaping how the mind, behaviour, and wellbeing are conceptualized, studied, and enhanced, especially during adolescence in technologically mediated and culturally diverse societies.

About Rishihood University

Rishihood University is reimagining higher education as a force for national transformation. It shapes learners for personal growth, professional excellence, and public impact in an industry-integrated, values-first learning environment. With an interdisciplinary approach that integrates technology, entrepreneurship, design, mental wellness, and public policy, Rishihood aims to create a new generation of conscious professionals.

