Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 17: HCL Healthcare, India's Leading Employer Healthcare Provider, has been certified as a Great Place To Work® for the fifth consecutive year (July 2025 - July 2026). This continued recognition reinforces the company's deep-rooted commitment to building a high-trust, high-performance workplace culture.

In addition to the certification, HCL Healthcare has also been ranked among India's Top 40 Mid-Sized Workplaces 2025, by the Great Place To Work® Institute--marking a significant milestone in its journey to becoming the employer of choice in healthcare.

"Congratulations on building a High-Trust, High-Performance Culture - we are delighted to inform you that your organization has been Great Place To Work® Certified™," said the official communication from Great Place To Work® India. "We appreciate your unwavering commitment to creating a consistently positive employee experience while helping us in our mission of making India a Great Place To Work For All®."

This year, HCL Healthcare once again achieved an exceptional Trust Index score, matching its strong performance from 2024 and reflecting sustained excellence across key employee experience metrics.

Highlights from the 2025 Survey:

* 95% of employees say the workplace is physically safe

* 91% affirm trust in leadership's honesty and ethics

* 91% find their work meaningful

* Over 91% believe they are treated fairly

* 93% feel proud to work at HCL Healthcare

"Being certified as a Great Place To Work® for five consecutive years--and now ranked among India's Top 40 Mid-Sized Workplaces--is a proud moment for all of us," said Shikhar Malhotra, Vice Chairman & CEO, HCL Healthcare. "This recognition reflects a decade of intentional culture-building--rooted in purpose, trust, and care. Our employees consistently tell us they feel safe, valued, and proud to work here--and that's the real benchmark of success. The same culture of care we nurture within our teams is what we extend to the organisations and employees we serve across India. This achievement belongs to every member who continues to shape a workplace where people grow, thrive, and do meaningful work every day."

