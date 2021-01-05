Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 5 (ANI): HCL Technologies on Tuesday completed the acquisition of DWS Ltd, a leading Australian IT, business and management consulting group.

DWS has over 700 employees and offices in Melbourne, Sydney, Adelaide, Brisbane and Canberra. It delivers business and technology innovation to large clients across a spectrum of verticals.

HCL currently employs 1,600 people in major cities including Canberra, Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane and Perth.

In September last year, HCL had said the acquisition will enhance its contribution to digital initiatives in Australia and New Zealand while strengthening its client portfolio across key industries. (ANI)

