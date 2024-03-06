Business News | HCLFoundation Announces Winning NGOs of 2024 HCLTech Grant

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 6: HCLFoundation, which drives the corporate social responsibility agenda of global technology company HCLTech in India, today announced the winner NGOs of the 2024 edition of its flagship program HCLTech Grant.

Business News | HCLFoundation Announces Winning NGOs of 2024 HCLTech Grant

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 6: HCLFoundation, which drives the corporate social responsibility agenda of global technology company HCLTech in India, today announced the winner NGOs of the 2024 edition of its flagship program HCLTech Grant. HCLTech Grant supports pioneering projects in sustainable rural development in India across the themes of environment, health and education. So far, Rs. 146.95 crore (appx. $18 million) has been committed by the HCLFoundation through HCLTech Grant. The program has helped transform nearly 2 million lives in over 27, 500 villages in India. To learn more about HCLTech Grant, visit: www.hclfoundation.org/hcltech-grant. This year, three NGOs -- The Corbett Foundation (environment), Sangath (health) and Makkala Jagriti (education) -- will receive Rs. 5 crore (appx. $609,000) each for their projects of four-year duration.

* The Corbett Foundation's Guardians of Grasslands initiative focuses on conservation of critically endangered Great Indian Bustard and associated species in 16 villages in Kutch district of Gujarat.

* Sangath's project EMPOWER to address perinatal depression and malnutrition in villages across three districts of Madhya Pradesh.

* Makkala Jagriti's project will transform anganwadi (rural childcare centers) ecosystem to provide quality early childhood care and education to children in 451 villages in Mysuru district of Karnataka.

In addition, six NGOs will receive grants of Rs. 25 lakh (appx. $30,500) each for their projects of one-year duration:

* Environment: Lokpanchayat and MUKTI

* Health: ECHO India (Extension for Community Healthcare Outcomes) andSocial Revival Group of Urban Rural and Tribal - Korba

* Education: Shishu Sarothi Centre for Rehabilitation and Training for Multiple Disability and Sri Aurobindo Society

"HCLTech Grant is not just about a CSR fund; it is about providing global exposure to Indian NGOs that are doing path-breaking work in the field of rural development. It promotes sharing of best practices in the field of Environment, Health and Education - practices that are transformative in nature. A robust year-long application process comprising shortlisting of applications, due diligence, field visits, audits and jury proceedings ensures complete transparency in the selection of the winners," said Robin Ann Abrams, Chairperson, HCLTech Grant Jury and Board Member, HCLTech. Dr. Nidhi Pundhir, Vice President, Global CSR, HCLTech and Director, HCLFoundation said: "The HCLTech Grant Edition IX recipients exemplify innovation and dedication in their respective fields, addressing critical challenges faced by rural India. Their initiatives align closely with our core focus areas, and we are confident that they will make significant strides toward driving inclusive and sustainable development. HCLFoundation remains committed to empowering NGOs through partnerships and capacity-building initiatives. Together, we will continue to lead transformative change in rural communities." HCLTech Grant, in its 9th edition this year, received nearly 17,000 registrations from NGOs across India. The panel of eminent jurors involved in the selection process included Shiv Nadar, Founder, HCL Group and Chairman Emeritus and Strategic Advisor to the Board of HCLTech; Robin Ann Abbe in a Stylish Black Suited Look for an Event (View Pics)">Alia Bhatt Unleashes Her Inner Boss Babe in a Stylish Black Suited Look for an Event (View Pics)

    Business News | HCLFoundation Announces Winning NGOs of 2024 HCLTech Grant

    Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 6: HCLFoundation, which drives the corporate social responsibility agenda of global technology company HCLTech in India, today announced the winner NGOs of the 2024 edition of its flagship program HCLTech Grant. HCLTech Grant supports pioneering projects in sustainable rural development in India across the themes of environment, health and education. So far, Rs. 146.95 crore (appx. $18 million) has been committed by the HCLFoundation through HCLTech Grant. The program has helped transform nearly 2 million lives in over 27, 500 villages in India. To learn more about HCLTech Grant, visit: www.hclfoundation.org/hcltech-grant. This year, three NGOs -- The Corbett Foundation (environment), Sangath (health) and Makkala Jagriti (education) -- will receive Rs. 5 crore (appx. $609,000) each for their projects of four-year duration.

    * The Corbett Foundation's Guardians of Grasslands initiative focuses on conservation of critically endangered Great Indian Bustard and associated species in 16 villages in Kutch district of Gujarat.

    * Sangath's project EMPOWER to address perinatal depression and malnutrition in villages across three districts of Madhya Pradesh.

    * Makkala Jagriti's project will transform anganwadi (rural childcare centers) ecosystem to provide quality early childhood care and education to children in 451 villages in Mysuru district of Karnataka.

    In addition, six NGOs will receive grants of Rs. 25 lakh (appx. $30,500) each for their projects of one-year duration:

    * Environment: Lokpanchayat and MUKTI

    * Health: ECHO India (Extension for Community Healthcare Outcomes) andSocial Revival Group of Urban Rural and Tribal - Korba

    * Education: Shishu Sarothi Centre for Rehabilitation and Training for Multiple Disability and Sri Aurobindo Society

    "HCLTech Grant is not just about a CSR fund; it is about providing global exposure to Indian NGOs that are doing path-breaking work in the field of rural development. It promotes sharing of best practices in the field of Environment, Health and Education - practices that are transformative in nature. A robust year-long application process comprising shortlisting of applications, due diligence, field visits, audits and jury proceedings ensures complete transparency in the selection of the winners," said Robin Ann Abrams, Chairperson, HCLTech Grant Jury and Board Member, HCLTech. Dr. Nidhi Pundhir, Vice President, Global CSR, HCLTech and Director, HCLFoundation said: "The HCLTech Grant Edition IX recipients exemplify innovation and dedication in their respective fields, addressing critical challenges faced by rural India. Their initiatives align closely with our core focus areas, and we are confident that they will make significant strides toward driving inclusive and sustainable development. HCLFoundation remains committed to empowering NGOs through partnerships and capacity-building initiatives. Together, we will continue to lead transformative change in rural communities." HCLTech Grant, in its 9th edition this year, received nearly 17,000 registrations from NGOs across India. The panel of eminent jurors involved in the selection process included Shiv Nadar, Founder, HCL Group and Chairman Emeritus and Strategic Advisor to the Board of HCLTech; Robin Ann Abrams, Chairperson, HCLTech Grant Jury & Board Member, HCLTech; Dr. Richard Lariviere, Sanskrit Scholar & President Emeritus, The Field Museum, Chicago; B. S. Baswan, Former Director, Indian Institute of Public Administration and Former Human Resources Development Secretary; Pallavi Shroff, Managing Partner, Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas & Co.; Suresh Narayanan, Chairman and Managing Director, Nestle India Limited. HCLTech Grant governance partner Grant Thornton oversaw and audited the selection process. In September 2023, HCLTech launched HCLTech Grant in the Americas program to provide grants to NGOs combating climate change and restoring ecosystems and biodiversity across the Americas. HCLTech has committed $5 million over five years for the program, which has received very positive response. The first set of winners will be announced in the coming months. To learn about HCLTech Grant Americas, visit: https://americas-grant.hcltech.com/. To learn more visit www.hclfoundation.org. To learn how we can supercharge progress for you, visit hcltech.com.

    Business News | HCLFoundation Announces Winning NGOs of 2024 HCLTech Grant

