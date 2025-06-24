PRNewswire

New York [US]/ Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 24: HCLTech (NSE: HCLTECH.NS) (BSE: HCLTECH.BO), a leading global technology company, and AMD (NASDAQ: AMD), a leader in high-performance and adaptive computing, have announced a strategic alliance to accelerate enterprise digital transformation worldwide through advanced solutions in AI, digital and cloud.

Also Read | Does 2025 Have 13 Months in Hindu Calendar? Lunar vs Solar Cycles and Adhik Maas Calculation--Understanding the Leap Months and Leap Days in Traditional Hindu Calendar.

This collaboration combines the strengths of both companies to create a robust digital ecosystem that boosts enterprise digital transformation and enhances customer experience. By co-investing in innovation labs and training programs, HCLTech and AMD aim to provide enterprises with innovative tools that unlock new business opportunities and enhance operational efficiency.

The joint development centers established through this alliance will serve as testbeds for advanced technologies, conducting proof-of-concept tests to hasten the time-to-market for innovative enterprise tools. Workforce training and reskilling initiatives will ensure that enterprises are well-equipped to navigate the evolving digital landscape.

Also Read | Stock Market Today: Sensex, Nifty End Higher Despite Iran-Israel Truce Tensions.

"Through this expanded collaboration, AMD and HCLTech can provide businesses across multiple industries with the leading-edge technology solutions they need to accelerate innovation and drive long-term growth. Combining HCLTech's expertise in digital transformation with our industry-leading EPYC, Instinct and Ryzen PRO processors will enable us to provide enterprises with customized, future-ready solutions that maximize the potential of AI, cloud computing and advanced analytics," said Dr. Lisa Su, Chair and CEO, AMD.

"We are collaborating closely with our ecosystem partners such as AMD, a semiconductor leader, as well as hyperscalers, TechOEMs and ISVs - to deliver a full-stack cloud native innovation from silicon to application. By integrating AMD's cutting-edge silicon innovations with our deep understanding of technology, we're enabling enterprises to stay ahead of technology trends with greater agility, performance and long-term compatibility. This partnership empowers our clients to make smarter technology investments and accelerate their digital and AI-led transformations with confidence," said C Vijayakumar, CEO & Managing Director, HCLTech.

As digital transformation continues to reshape the business landscape, the HCLTech and AMD alliance is poised to play a pivotal role in helping enterprises navigate and thrive in this new era of technology-driven growth.

About HCLTech

HCLTech is a global technology company, home to more than 223,000 people across 60 countries, delivering industry-leading capabilities centered around digital, engineering, cloud and AI, powered by a broad portfolio of technology services and products. We work with clients across all major verticals, providing industry solutions for Financial Services, Manufacturing, Life Sciences and Healthcare, High Tech, Semiconductor, Telecom and Media, Retail and CPG and Public Services. Consolidated revenues as of 12 months ending March 2025 totaled $13.8 billion. To learn how we can supercharge progress for you, visit hcltech.com.

For further details, please contact:

Meredith Bucaro, Americasmeredith-bucaro@hcltech.com

Elka Ghudial, EMEAelka.ghudial@hcltech.com

James Galvin, APACjames.galvin@hcltech.com

Nitin Shukla, Indianitin-shukla@hcltech.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2648325/HCLTech_Logo.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)