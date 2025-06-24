Does 2025 Have 13 Months in Hindu Calendar? Lunar vs Solar Cycles and Adhik Maas Calculation—Understanding the Leap Months and Leap Days in Traditional Hindu Calendar

The unique calendar counting in the Hindu lunisolar calendar often confuses people about the given year and its 13-month calculation. It must be noted that the Hindu calendar features two different mechanisms—leap months and leap days. The rule used is to determine when a month of day is added or omitted and it might vary from one region to another. So, does 2025 have 13 months in Hindu calendar? Find the lunar vs solar cycles and Adhik Maas calculation to understand and avoid confusion about leap days and months in the traditional Hindu calendar. Hindu Festivals Calendar 2025: Know Dates of Holi, Chaitra Navratri, Durga Puja, Ganesh Chaturthi, Diwali and Other Major Festivals in India.

Does 2025 Have 13 Months in Hindu Calendar?

No, 2025 does not have 13 months in the Hindu calendar. Adhik Maas, Malamas, or Purushottam is an extra month in the Hindu calendar that is added after almost three years. The solar year has a total of 365 days and six hours, while the lunar year has 354 days. There is a gap of about 11 days between the two. To fill this gap, a month is added every three years, which is called Adhikamas. According to Drik Panchang, there is no Adhik Masam in 2025 and the claim of 2025 with 13 months in the Hindu calendar is not true.

Leap Month and Leap Day Rules in Hindu Calendar

In the Hindu calendar, twelve lunar months are equal to approximately 354 days, while the length of the solar year is about 365 days. This creates a difference of about eleven days, which is offset every 2.71 years or approximately every 32.5 months. Adhik Maas or Malamas or Purushottam Maas is an extra month that is inserted to keep the lunar and solar calendars aligned. The scholars adopted intercalary months where a particular month is just repeated to sync back the two calendars to the cycle of agriculture and nature.

When Is the Next Malamas?

As per the Hindu calendar, the year 2023 had 13 months. The next Malamas is calculated for 2026 and it is scheduled to commence on May 17 and conclude on June 15.

Adhik Maas holds immense religious significance for the Hindus. It is considered as a divine month where people are involved in religious activities for a spiritual alignment.

Fact check

Claim : Does 2025 Have 13 Months in Hindu Calendar? Conclusion : No, 2025 does not have 13 months in the Hindu calendar and there is no Adhik Maas this year. Full of Trash Clean

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 24, 2025 04:44 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).