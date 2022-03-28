Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 28 (ANI/NewsVoir): HDFC Life, one of India's leading life insurers, has launched 'KlarifyLife', a digital education and awareness initiative, to simplify life insurance. Aimed mainly at the Millennial and Gen-Z audience base, 'KlarifyLife' is available on social media platforms like Instagram, LinkedIn and Facebook. It focuses on simplifying complex topics, clarifying doubts, and addressing life insurance-related questions in an engaging and straightforward language, with no jargon or information overload.

Click the links below to experience KlarifyLife:

Also Read | Odisha: 11,763 Rape Cases Registered in Last 4 years, Says Report.

Instagram: instagram.com/klarifylife

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/klarifylife

Also Read | Is IPL 2022 Live Telecast Available on DD Sports, DD Free Dish, and Doordarshan National TV Channels?.

Facebook: facebook.com/klarifylife

India has one of the highest protection gaps at 83 per cent, as per the Swiss Re report 2019. With more young working individuals in the population, there is a need for greater awareness about term life insurance and its benefits.

With bite-sized explanations using flashcards and videos, 'KlarifyLife' promises to offer a simpler and more relatable way to understand life insurance, without any bias, or selling. Borne out of HDFC Life's customer-first promise, 'KlarifyLife' offers friendly expert advice and lesser-known tips to meet customers' evolving needs.

Commenting on the launch, Vibha Padalkar, MD & CEO, HDFC Life, said, "An increasing number of our customers, both existing and prospective, comprise a younger audience. With Millennials and Gen-Z becoming decision-makers, we need to adapt to their ways and keep up with their ever-evolving behavioral trends. To better identify with this audience, we believe the first step is to un-complicate term life insurance for them. With 'KlarifyLife', we aim to simplify term life insurance for this audience, backed by the experience and expertise of HDFC Life. Life insurance, especially term insurance, is a must-have for these individuals."

HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited ('HDFC Life' / 'Company') is a joint venture between HDFC Ltd., India's leading housing finance institution and abrdn (Mauritius Holdings) 2006 Limited, a global investment company. Established in 2000, HDFC Life is a leading long-term life insurance solutions provider in India, offering a range of individual and group insurance solutions that meet various customer needs such as Protection, Pension, Savings, Investment, Annuity and Health. As on December 31, 2021, the Company had 39 individual and 13 group products in its portfolio, along with 7 optional rider benefits, catering to a diverse range of customer needs. HDFC Life continues to benefit from its increased presence across the country having a wide reach with 372 branches and additional distribution touch-points through several new tie-ups and partnerships. The count of our partnerships is over 300, comprising traditional partners such as NBFCs, MFIs and SFBs, and including new-ecosystem partners. The Company has a strong base of financial consultants.

For more information, please visit our website, www.hdfclife.com. You may also connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and LinkedIn.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)