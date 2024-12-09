BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 9: HDFC SKY, one of India's premier discount broking platforms is excited to announce the launch of its groundbreaking Youth Plan, specifically designed to empower the next generation and millennials. This unique initiative aims to equip young individuals with the essential tools, knowledge, opportunities, and resources necessary for navigating the financial markets with higher knowledge and conviction.

Also Read | Nora Fatehi: Fashion Icon & Festive Inspo.

In response to this launch, Sandiip Bhardwaj, COO & CDO of HDFC Securities, remarked, "Our younger investors, especially those aged 18 to 25, represent a dynamic and transformative segment of India's demographic landscape. While the appeal of online tips and the promise of instant success can be enticing, it is crucial for them to place their trust in reliable research."

"Navigating the complexities of the stock market requires a comprehensive understanding of market trends, effective risk management, and various strategies. These competencies are best developed through education. Relying on tips can result in misinformed decisions and potentially significant financial setbacks. We strongly encourage our youth to leverage the research recommendations available on HDFC SKY and to enhance their financial knowledge and skills through our learning module, SKY Learn," he emphasized.

Also Read | 'Dune Prophecy': Where Is Tabu? After Missing Out on Four Episodes, Actress All Set To Appear in Episode 5 of HBO Original Series (Watch Video).

The newly launched Youth Plan, designed for customers under the age of 25, offers an exceptional opportunity for young investors. With no brokerage or account maintenance charges across various segments including equity, derivatives, mutual funds, exchange traded funds, currency, and commodities, this plan enables young investors to engage in both delivery and intraday trading without incurring extra costs during its first year. Customers can unlock all the features of the Youth Plan for a nominal fee of just Rs. 499 per year.

In addition to the core offerings, users will benefit from exclusive guidance tailored specifically for the youth, provided by our in-house experts. This guidance will include a practical, actionable journey, featuring expert research recommendations to help young and new investors successfully navigate the markets.

As part of our SKY Learn initiative aimed at expanding financial knowledge and skills, HDFC SKY has released a large amount of informative content across formats which will engage with the youth. The content covers a diverse range of topics, including ETFs, MTFs, Derivatives, Stock SIPs, IPOs, Mutual Funds, and more. Additionally, users will benefit from exclusive webinars, instructional videos, valuable learning tools, and complimentary access to expert forums, all at no additional cost. HDFC SKY is committed to providing its users with the resources they need to expand their financial knowledge and confidence.

Key Features of the HDFC SKY's Youth Plan:

* Zero Brokerage across segments: Investors can invest through Equity, Derivatives, Currency, and Commodities without incurring brokerage charges, facilitating a cost-effective entry into the market.

* Research-Backed Financial Advisory: HDFC SKY provides an opportunity for investors to make decisions backed by research-driven insights from a dedicated team of in-house analysts specializing in both fundamental and technical evaluations for across asset classes.

* Access to Comprehensive Analytical Tools: HDFC SKY offers a suite of analytical tools, including technical charts, historical data, price alerts, and stop-loss recommendations, to guide clients on their investment journeys.

* No-Cost Access to Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs): Investors can invest across a spectrum of ETFs including Equity, Sectoral, Bond, Debt, Gold, International, Index, Commodity, Thematic, and more without brokerage fees for the duration of their association with HDFC SKY. Furthermore, Investors could further benefit from research-backed ETF recommendations on HDFC SKY thereby driving diversification of their portfolio with higher transparency and flexibility.

* Margin Trading Facility (MTF) to attract Zero interest for first 30 days and 1% Monthly from thereon: The MTF offered by HDFC SKY will enhance the buying power of the youth thus, increasing potential for higher returns, greater diversification, and improved flexibility in trading and payments.

* User-Friendly Mobile App: Investors can access all HDFC SKY features through a robust and intuitive discount broking platform, enabling seamless investment management from their smartphones.

* Educational Resources: Investors will have access to an extensive array of educational content on SKY Learn, featuring webinars, tutorials, and interactive workshops that cover a range of investment topics covering derivatives, financial planning, initial public offerings (IPOs), trading and investing, personal finance, investment strategies, and more, all aimed at fostering a secured and prosperous future.

* Investment Workshops and Seminars: Regularly scheduled events will focus on market trends, investment strategies, and financial planning, keeping young investors informed and engaged.

HDFC SKY is committed to promoting financial literacy and empowering young investors to take charge of their financial futures. The Youth Plan is now available for sign-up on the HDFC SKY website and mobile app.

HDFC SKY - https://hdfcsky.com/

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)