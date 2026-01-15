VMPL

New Delhi [India], January 15: 16-17 January 2026 | IF.BE, Ballard Estate, Mumbai HeartWorks 2026, the Mumbai Edition, is an art-driven philanthropy initiative that opens on 16th January. Founded by Falguni Sheth-Kapadia and Rachana Darda, and co-created with Shilpa Bhagat, the 2-day exhibition features over 175 artworks by more than 75 artists, including Masters, Contemporary Art and Photography.

It also showcases the India debut of *New Dawn II*, an interactive art experience by Mumbai's Howareyoufeeling.studio duo, Doyel Joshi and Neil Ghose Balser, in collaboration with Grammy-nominated musician Anoushka Shankar. Proceeds from the show benefit 10+ women-led NGOs focused on children's welfare, senior care, women's empowerment, animal protection, rural development, and environmental conservation.

Curated by Satyajit Dave and presented in partnership with IRAM Art and IF.BE, HeartWorks embodies a circle of giving--where artists donate part of their creations, patrons help causes, and NGOs amplify impact. This debut edition launches a long-term movement blending creative freedom with purposeful philanthropy.

A Vision Born from Heart

Built on Sheth-Kapadia's founding idea, and carried forward through the steady partnership of Rachana Darda and Shilpa Bhagat, HeartWorks has grown from a personal milestone into a shared platform--shaped as much by commitment and care as by vision.

HeartWorks was born from a dream attached to a personal milestone--for my 50th birthday, I wanted to find a powerful way of giving back. It started as an idea, but seeing this first edition come alive has shown me how generous the world can be when we create with purpose. I am so moved by this experience and know that this is just the beginning. I truly believe that when we give with an open heart, we create powerful ripples of change that builds a stronger, more compassionate world.

Falguni Sheth-Kapadia, Founder, HeartWorks

When Falguni first shared the idea of HeartWorks with me, I felt something shift. It was as if all my years as an artist, photographer, and all the community work I've poured my heart into were leading me to this moment, a way to give back on a larger, more meaningful scale. HeartWorks is not just a fundraiser; it's an offering. An invitation to be part of something bigger than ourselves. I'm truly excited to co-create this beginning with her and to hold space for what we hope will grow into a beautiful tradition of joyful giving through various forms of art.

Rachana Darda, Co-founder, HeartWorks

With a background in leadership and community upliftment, I honour collaborating on this collective effort of empathy and real change for women-led NGOs."

Shilpa Bhagat, co-creator of HeartWorks 2026, Mumbai Edition.

