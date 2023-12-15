BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 14: Angel One, India's leading Fintech player, has announced the joining of Hemen Bhatia as Chief Executive Officer of Angel One Asset Management Company Limited. As a continuously evolving fintech leader, Angel One marks a significant milestone with the recent appointment. This is a strategic move that focuses on the dynamic realm of asset management business. Hemen will spearhead the growth of the Group's asset management business, highlighting Angel One's commitment to positively impact a billion lives, through comprehensive financial solutions.

Also Read | Top Museums of 2023: From Louvre Museum in Paris to Anna Frank House in Amsterdam, 10 Museums That Were Most Searched This Year.

Hemen Bhatia brings along with him a wealth of experience, cultivated over 17 years, in the Asset Management Industry. His forte, in Indian passive investments such as ETFs and index funds will augur well for the growth of the Asset Management company ("AMC"). Throughout his distinguished career, Hemen has played a pivotal role in the evolution of the ETF market in India and has facilitated the growth of passive fund management industry through his contributions at numerous industry and regulatory committees. He will lead the strategic direction and growth initiatives, focusing on crafting innovative investment strategies, forging key partnerships and positioning Angel One as a leader in the passive investment space in India.

Dinesh Thakkar, Chairman and Managing Director, Angel One Limited, said, "With Hemen being at the helm of our Asset Management business, we embark on a transformative journey with our foray into this thriving industry. Hemen's extensive experience in the industry, coupled with his strategic guidance will be instrumental in forging partnerships and positioning us as a leader in the passive investment space. This move underscores our commitment to pushing the boundaries of innovation as our AMC strides towards shaping the future of fintech and consequently, impacting a billion lives."

Also Read | Kamal Nath Facebook Account ‘Hacked’: Hackers Share Irrelevant Content From Congress Leader's Social Media Page.

Hemen Bhatia, CEO, Angel One Asset Management Company Limited, said "I am honoured to assume the role of CEO, marking a significant leap in Angel One's pursuit of innovation and financial excellence in the Asset Management industry. Angel One has always been a trailblazer in the fintech industry through its innovative investment strategies. I look forward to the prospect of extrapolating significant achievements for our Asset Management business, as we embark on an exciting journey characterized by exponential growth. This transformative endeavor is poised to revolutionize passive investments and re-define India's financial landscape."

As the former Head of ETF at Nippon Life India AMC, Hemen Bhatia played a pivotal role in fostering strategic alliances. His adept leadership was instrumental in cultivating key relationships, notably with Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM), Ministry of Finance for CPSE ETF tranches and the Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) for substantial investments in Nippon India's ETFs. Throughout his journey, the company flourished under his leadership, becoming a dominant player in the passive business. Notably, Hemen's expertise extends to launching and developing various industry-first ETFs and index funds. Furthermore, he played an instrumental role in setting up CPSE ETF at Goldman Sachs AMC, serving as an Executive Director and overseeing the Government of India's first and innovative disinvestments.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)