New Delhi [India], May 23 (ANI/ATK): Cities all around the world are some of the most densely populated places. By design and layout, cities contribute the most to climate change, and the contributions are not charitable. Quite the contrary. One of the biggest perpetrators of climate change and increased CO2 emissions is the way that most cities around the world are designed.

Whether it is the poorly designed suburbs in America or the poor road and vehicular policies in various parts of the world -- Cities are chambers of greenhouse gas emissions, making the air as well as the population, very very sick. However, there are some glimmering rays of hope in the form of brilliantly designed cities. In this piece, we're especially focusing on the efficient designs of Dutch cities and why they are the best cities for our climate and environment.

Also Read | Ariarne Titmus, Australian Swimmer, Breaks 400m Freestyle World Record.

Why are Dutch Cities Good for Climate Change -- Explained

One of the biggest reasons why Dutch cities are so much better for the climate is their drastically low amount of CO2 emissions when compared to other places in the world. The Netherlands does this through the use of renewable energy like wind and hydropower.

Also Read | Barcelona Transfer News: Marcos Alonso in Advanced Talks With Catalan Giants.

Lower Per Capita CO2 Emissions

The way that Dutch cities are designed and planned makes the per capita CO2 emissions in the cities tremendously lower than most places anywhere else in the world. however, it's not just a CTS that is designed appropriately so that they reduce CO2 emissions. The railway system in the Netherlands is also remarkably great at reducing CO2 emissions since it runs exclusively on renewable energy.

Better City Design

Unlike the USA or Canada, Dutch cities do not have suburbs with single-family homes. So the increased energy requirements for heating and cooling the homes are automatically lower. Dutch cities are also built to be climate-friendly in that the promotion and embracing of cycling culture there is unlike anywhere in the world.

Better, Environment-friendly Transport

Most people commute to their jobs or other destinations via bikes. Apart from bikes, the cities are also built so that most of the destinations are within walkable distances. This reduces the CO2 emissions from car rides to convenience stores that are incredibly far from suburbs in. countries like America and Canada. So just through meticulous planning and design, Dutch cities help reduce per capita CO2 emissions by a lot, automatically.

Dutch cities are also planning to completely ban fossil fuel delivery vehicles like vans and lorries from their urban areas by 2025. All the while, bikes and electric vehicles are encouraged and a push for more electric vehicles is already underway. More non-fossil fuel vehicles on the road, less the climate impact. And that's just one of the many things Dutch cities have gotten right in their pursuit of reduced CO2 emissions and a greener, healthier, less hot climate.

This story is provided by ATK. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ATK)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)