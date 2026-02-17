VMPL

New Delhi [India], February 17: At the India AI Impact Summit 2026 today, HerKey, India's largest AI-powered platform focused on unlocking women's work-life aspirations, launched Simkey, India's first AI work-life coach purpose-built for women's careers and life aspirations, in the presence of Dr Sharanprakash Patil, Honorable Minister for Skill Development & Entrepreneurship, Government of Karnataka. The launch marked a significant milestone for HerKey, India's largest AI-powered platform focused on unlocking women's work-life aspirations.

Unlike generic AI tools designed to answer questions or generate content, Simkey is built to support real career thinking, the kind that involves uncertainty, emotion, and long-term impact. She is trained on insights from 5.5 million+ women professionals, drawing from real career journeys, transitions, pauses, and leadership paths across industries and life stages.

Simkey is designed to help organisations retain women talent, reduce burnout, and strengthen leadership pipelines by addressing the unstructured challenges women face across their careers, whether restarting after a break, navigating burnout, preparing for interviews, switching roles, or making leadership decisions.

"Most AI tools are built to respond. Simkey is built to reflect," said Neha Bagaria, CEO & Founder, HerKey. "She is not trained on generic prompts or surface-level advice, but on years of learning from women's real career journeys, how careers pause, restart, evolve, and intersect with life. That depth allows her to ask better questions, recognise context, and combine emotional intelligence with lived career insight, helping women think clearly, make stronger decisions, and enabling organisations to see measurable outcomes."

Adding to this, Murugan Arjunan, Chief Technology Officer, HerKey, said, "Simkey is built on a proprietary AI framework trained on structured insights from over 5.5 million women's career journeys. We've combined large language models with contextual career data, behavioural patterns, and longitudinal transition insights to move beyond generic responses. This enables her to recognise career inflection points, ask more relevant follow-up questions, and deliver guidance that is personalised, contextual, and grounded in real-world career pathways rather than surface-level advice."

Accessible through simple voice or chat conversations, Simkey acts as a calm, non-judgmental thought partner. She listens first, asks thoughtful follow-up questions, and guides users from confusion to clarity, before action. As she understands each user's context over time, she offers context-aware recommendations, including relevant roles, learning paths, sessions, and opportunities, ensuring guidance is timely, personalised, and actionable rather than overwhelming.

With multilingual support and culturally familiar interactions, Simkey expands access to career support beyond metro, English-first audiences, making AI-led career enablement more inclusive, human, and effective at scale.

About HerKey:

HerKey is India's largest AI-powered platform to unlock women's work-life aspirations. Founded in 2015, HerKey connects over 5 million women with opportunities across 20,000+ companies, 2 lakh expert-led learning, and networking with each other. Powered by AI and machine learning, HerKey delivers a personalized career experience, aligning roles, learning, and mentorship with each woman's goals, skills, and life stage. The platform enables women to access meaningful opportunities, build leadership readiness, and navigate career transitions with confidence. With a vision to support 30 million women in India, HerKey is shaping a future-ready workforce by helping women overcome structural barriers and advance into roles of influence.Recognised with the BusinessLine Changemaker Award in 2023, HerKey is backed by Kalaari Capital, 360 ONE Asset, and prominent angel investors.

For more information please visit: herkey.com | simkey.me

