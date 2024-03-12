NewsVoir

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], March 12: Hero FinCorp, one of India's leading NBFC's unveiled a new and revamped brand identity, which is aligned with the evolving needs of a Rising Bharat. The new logo echoes Hero Group's values and ethos whilst strongly resonating with the changing needs and aspirations of today's Indians.

Also Read | Pakistan Building Collapse: Nine Killed, Two Injured After Three-Storey Building Collapses in Multan City (Watch Video).

The brand refresh introduces a captivating visual language built around the concept of "Windows of Opportunity". These windows, a simple yet impactful symbol, represent the potential inherent in each individual, and the avenues which Hero FinCorp's products and services assist in unlocking and giving individuals the "Confidence to Make it Happen". This is a powerful mindset that aims to empower customers, employees, and stakeholders to pursue their dreams and goals with determination, resilience, and belief in their abilities, ultimately leading to both personal and professional success.

Abhimanyu Munjal, Jt. Managing Director & CEO, Hero FinCorp, expressed, "India's growth story is not just about numbers; it's about the resilience, innovation, and aspirations of its people, shaping a vibrant tapestry of progress known as Bharat. Our visual evolution is aimed at serving Aspiring Bharat; providing the Confidence to Make it Happen."

Also Read | Vodafone Idea Secures 'USD 1 Billion' in Equity in 'Soft Commitment' From Investors.

The entire identity refresh exercise entailed a multi-step approach, which included gathering market insights, customer & employee views, and monitoring changing financial and market trends; to create a robust, distinctive, and memorable presence.

With this change, Hero FinCorp aims to connect at a deeper and more meaningful level with Indians from all walks of life. The new brand identity and logo symbolise the company's evolution mirroring that of the nation as we collectively work towards enabling the dreams of the India of today and tomorrow, creating a Viksit Bharat in 2047; while staying deeply rooted and connected to our shared values and culture.

Web Link: www.herofincorp.com.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)