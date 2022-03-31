New Delhi [India], March 31 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Aligned with its Mission to "Create, Collaborate Inspire", Hero MotoCorp, the world's largest manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters, today announced the sixth edition of Hero CoLabs, its flagship crowd-sourcing platform.

With overwhelming response from participants during the past two years, Hero CoLabs has emerged as one of the go-to platforms for students, enthusiasts and professionals to showcase their creative and technical capabilities.

Commencing the new season of Hero CoLabs, the 'Design Challenge 3.0' will put to test the visual and creative flair of the participants. The popular Design Challenge has seen a large number of entries in its previous two editions.

The challenge goes live from today, March 30, 2022.

The 'Design Challenge 3.0' is being held across two categories. Participants will have the choice of either designing graphics and livery for the Pleasure+ and Destini 125 or designing a Hero T-shirt for the Pleasure+ and Destini 125. They may choose to take part in one of the challenges or both. The challenge will be open to participants across India.

Interested individuals may visit the Hero CoLabs website (www.HeroCoLabs.com) to register and submit their entries. The deadline for entry submissions is April 24, 2022.

Post the submission of entries, Hero MotoCorp will shortlist the Top 50 designs, which will be then put up on the Hero CoLabs website for public voting. Participants will have the opportunity to share their designs on their personal social media handles to garner support. The winners will be decided basis the scoring by a team of specialists from Hero MotoCorp and the results of the public poll.

The Grand prize of the challenge will be a brand-new Pleasure+ or Destini 125 scooter, as per the winner's choice. The first and second runners-up will receive Amazon Pay vouchers worth Rs. 20,000 and Rs. 10,000 respectively. Both challenges will have separate winners.

Commenting on the initiative, Malo Le Masson, Head - Strategy, Hero MotoCorp, said, "Hero CoLabs has proven to be an excellent platform for anyone who needs an avenue to showcase their skill and passion. In just two years, Hero CoLabs has been able to crowd-source solutions and innovations from design, to UX in mobile applications, to retail experience. To keep on testing our audiences' creativity and further expand the platform, we are launching the 'Design Challenge 3.0', which embodies the spirit of creativity, innovation and collaboration, and presents a unique opportunity for people to collaborate and create with the world's largest manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters."

The names of the winners and runners-up will be announced on the Hero CoLabs website and Hero MotoCorp social media platforms.

