WIN! India starts the tournament with a win, which came afterthe USA managed to put the defending champions under immense pressure. Suryakumar Yadav played a captain's knock, while Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, and Axar Patel shined claiming two wickets each to keep USA under check. The USA would feel unlucky with two of their key bowlers leaving the field mid-innings, while with the bat, Milind Kumar, Sanjay Krishnamurthi, and Shubham Ranjane shone the brightest.
OUT! Axar Patel in his final over, and manages to end USA's hope, getting rid of Sanay Krishnamurthi and Harmeet Singh's wickets in back-to-back deliveries. Krishnamurthi scored 37 off 31 and kept his side in the hunt, while Singh made a golden duck.
OUT! Varun Chakaravarthy finally gets a wicket, took him 18 balls to achieve so. Milind Kumar scored 34 off 34, but failled to connect after coming down the crease, but an aware Ishan Kishan managed to pull off the stumping.
Since the quick three wickets, Sanjay Krishnamurthi and Milind Kumar have consolidated for the USA, stopping the bleeding with a solid stand. Indian spinners Axar Patel and Varun Chakaravarthy have managed to pinch the opposition batters, who are constantly on the lookout for runs.
OUT! Mohammed Siraj gets his second wicket. Siraj, who was drafted in India's squad last afternoon, has rocked the USA's top order. Saiteja Mukkamalla went for the flick but perished, handing a simple catch at mid-wicket.
OUT! Arshdeep Singh hands India their second wicket. USA captain Monank Patel looked to flick the ball off the legs, but the ball took the outside edge went straight to the fielder at mid-off.
OUT! Mohammed Siraj has the last laugh as Andries Gous departs for 6. Gous sliced the ball, but managed to find the fielder at point. Mind you, Siraj came in as a late replacement in the Indian squad as Harshit Rana's replacement.
India will need to pick quick wickets to put the USA on the backfoot, given the target being a chaseable one. Arshdeep Singh gave away just 2 runs in the first, as USA openers Andries Gous and Saiteja Mukkamalla look to give them a solid start.
India's captain Suryakumar Yadav played an absolutely blinder of a knock to see the Men in Blue reach a par score. Yadav slammed 21 in the final over, to remain unbeaten on 84 off 49. Given India were 6 for 77, this is a remarkable finish, with Shadley van Schalwyk rocking the hosts' batting order, claiming a four-fer.
FIFTY! A captain's knock from Suryakumar Yadav. Yadav fully capitalised on the dropped catch and managed to score his 25th T20I fifty, taking 36 balls to reach the milestone. Important for India that Yadav stays till the end.
India National Cricket Team vs USA National Cricket Team Live Score Updates: Defending champions India kick off their ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 campaign on 7 February, against the United States of America at the iconic Wankhede Stadium. You can find the India National Cricket Team vs USA National Cricket Team Match Scorecard here. Despite entering as heavy favourites, the co-hosts have been hit by a string of late fitness concerns. Mumbai Weather and Rain Forecast for India vs USA T20 World Cup 2026 Match.
Pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah is a major doubt due to a high fever, while young seamer Harshit Rana has been officially ruled out of the tournament with a knee injury, replaced by Mohammed Siraj. All-rounder Washington Sundar is also unavailable for tonight’s opener, leaving captain Suryakumar Yadav with significant selection decisions.
The United States, led by Monank Patel, arrive with nothing to lose and a history of causing upsets. However, the USA face their own setbacks; they are without the suspended Aaron Jones, which leaves a significant gap in their middle order.
India National Cricket Team Squad
Suryakumar Yadav (c), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson (wk), Shivam Dube, Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Rinku Singh.
United States of America National Cricket Team Squad
Monank Patel (c/wk), Jessy Singh, Andries Gous (wk), Shehan Jayasuriya, Milind Kumar, Shayan Jahangir, Saiteja Mukkamala, Sanjay Krishnamurthi, Harmeet Singh, Nosthush Kenjige, Shadley Van Schalkwyk, Saurabh Netravalkar, Ali Khan, Mohammad Mohsin, Shubham Ranjane.