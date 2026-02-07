India National Cricket Team vs USA National Cricket Team Live Score Updates: Defending champions India kick off their ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 campaign on 7 February, against the United States of America at the iconic Wankhede Stadium. You can find the India National Cricket Team vs USA National Cricket Team Match Scorecard here. Despite entering as heavy favourites, the co-hosts have been hit by a string of late fitness concerns. Mumbai Weather and Rain Forecast for India vs USA T20 World Cup 2026 Match.

Pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah is a major doubt due to a high fever, while young seamer Harshit Rana has been officially ruled out of the tournament with a knee injury, replaced by Mohammed Siraj. All-rounder Washington Sundar is also unavailable for tonight’s opener, leaving captain Suryakumar Yadav with significant selection decisions.

The United States, led by Monank Patel, arrive with nothing to lose and a history of causing upsets. However, the USA face their own setbacks; they are without the suspended Aaron Jones, which leaves a significant gap in their middle order.

India National Cricket Team Squad

Suryakumar Yadav (c), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson (wk), Shivam Dube, Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Rinku Singh.

United States of America National Cricket Team Squad

Monank Patel (c/wk), Jessy Singh, Andries Gous (wk), Shehan Jayasuriya, Milind Kumar, Shayan Jahangir, Saiteja Mukkamala, Sanjay Krishnamurthi, Harmeet Singh, Nosthush Kenjige, Shadley Van Schalkwyk, Saurabh Netravalkar, Ali Khan, Mohammad Mohsin, Shubham Ranjane.