India’s star pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah has been ruled out of the team’s opening fixture of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 against the United States of America. The 32-year-old was sidelined from the clash at the Wankhede Stadium on 7 February due to an undisclosed illness, as confirmed by BCCI via a tweet. Bumrah's health is being monitored by the BCCI's medical team. Who Will Replace Harshit Rana in India Squad for T20 World Cup 2026?.

BCCI Provides Update on Jasprit Bumrah

𝗨𝗽𝗱𝗮𝘁𝗲: Jasprit Bumrah was unavailable for selection for India’s opening T20 World Cup fixture against the USA due to illness. The BCCI medical team is closely monitoring his condition. #TeamIndia | #MeninBlue | #T20WorldCup | #INDvUSA — BCCI (@BCCI) February 7, 2026

Bumrah’s absence was first hinted at when he skipped the mandatory pre-match training session on Friday evening. Although he was present at the ground, he did not bowl in the nets, leading to speculation regarding his fitness.

India's Playing XI

Captain Suryakumar Yadav confirmed at the toss that the premier fast bowler would sit out the match. In Bumrah's absence, Mohammed Siraj has been drafted into the playing XI. Siraj’s inclusion is particularly timely; he only joined the squad on Friday evening as a late replacement for Harshit Rana, who was ruled out of the entire tournament due to a knee injury sustained during a warm-up match. Mumbai Weather and Rain Forecast for India vs USA T20 World Cup 2026 Match.

The match also saw a shift in the batting order, with Ishan Kishan preferred over Sanju Samson to open the innings alongside the explosive Abhishek Sharma.

India’s tournament opener has been marked by a few selection hurdles. In addition to Bumrah’s illness, the squad is currently without Washington Sundar, who is still awaiting final fitness clearance at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru following a rib injury.

