Gurugram (Haryana) [India], April 8 (ANI/NewsVoir): Hero Realty Pvt. Ltd. in January became the first real estate group in Delhi NCR to receive A+ ratings and 'Stable' outlook on CARE ratings list. CARE upgraded the credit rating of the leading real estate group Hero Realty Pvt. Ltd. to 'CARE A+ Stable' in the wake of the strong traction in operations and sales.

Hero Realty Pvt. Ltd. has reported a 40 per cent increase in the sales on a year-on-year basis, as buyers took advantage of low interest rates and fence sitters came back to the market, increasing the sales in its residential projects.

Sunil Kant Munjal, Chairman of Hero Enterprise, says, "Hero Realty Pvt. Ltd. is at the forefront of delivering successful housing formats to its customers. Despite the initial hiccups due to unforeseen circumstances in 2020, the real estate industry has seen a revival in FY 21-22 and is further set to witness a boom in FY 22-23. We will continue to serve our customers with dedication and innovation in product and service."

Hero Realty is the real estate arm of Hero Enterprise and is a reputed real estate developer. With Trust, Care & Nurture as its core values, Hero Realty is committed to creating great value for all its stakeholders and building lasting relationships with them. Creativity, Fitness, Sustainability, and Community are the four underlying pillars governing the design philosophy of the projects. We endeavour to provide real estate spaces that are elegant, modern, sustainable and built around the users lifestyle. Built with passion, our projects are known for their quality and efficient use of spaces.

Hero Realty has developed over 400 acres in the holy city of Haridwar. These developments include integrated residential townships, industrial parks, schools, and shopping centres. The residential township, Haridwar Greens, was awarded the Best Township award during the year 2017 by NDTV Property. In addition, company is developing residential group housing projects of nearly 6 million square feet spread across Ludhiana, Mohali and Gurugram under the brand name Hero Homes. Hero Homes has, in a short span of time, emerged as a strong brand in the real estate sector and has recently been awarded Best brand of the year 2020 by ET.

