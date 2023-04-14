Hero Realty Pvt. Ltd. (HRPL), the only real estate group in Delhi NCR to have A+ ratings from CARE

New Delhi [India], April 14 (ANI/ATK): With robust sales growth and financial stability, Sunil Kant Munjal promoted Hero Realty Pvt. Ltd. (HRPL) has received a huge boost from the key financial fraternity. The real-estate major has become the only real estate group in Delhi NCR to have A+ ratings and 'Stable' outlook on CARE ratings list. CARE continued with the credit rating of the HRPL at 'CARE A+ Stable' in the wake of the strong traction in operations and sales. The company has continued with its robust growth with the advantage of low interest rates.

Dharmesh Shah, CEO, HRPL said, "Hero Realty Pvt Ltd is at the forefront of delivering successful housing formats to its customers. In FY 22-23 the company has already breached its own record and will witness another strong and record-breaking performance in FY 23-24. This rating will further provide us impetus for continued support to serve our customers with dedication and innovation in product and service."

Also Read | Myanmar: Drone Attack Kills Eight Children, Injures 31 in Sagaing Region.

Earlier this month, HRPL had acquired a land parcel of over 5 acers in sector 85 of Gurugram. This project marked HRPL's entry in plotted projects in the back of a bullish run which the realty sector in Delhi NCR is witnessing. Hero Realty has successfully delivered flagship projects in Ludhiana, Mohali and Haridwar, and this acquisition is one more feather in their cap.

Hero Realty Pvt. Ltd. has completed 3.25 million square feet of construction. In addition, 2.76 million square feet of space are being built out in the best areas of the Delhi-National Capital Region and Punjab. Haridwar also features 230 acres worth of industrial parks. The company has more than 4000 happy customers across these locations.

Also Read | Is Pakistan vs New Zealand 1st T20I 2023 Match Live Telecast Available on PTV Sports?.

***

Hero RealtyHero HomesA+ Rating from CAREDelhi-NCRDharmesh ShahHRPL

This story has been provided by ATK. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ATK)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)