New Delhi [India], August 5: Hexaview Technologies (Hexaviewtech.com) has been named an AI Strategic Implementation Partner, redefining how AI services are delivered to regulated industries. While traditional firms rely on bloated teams and endless meetings, Hexaview's lean "AI Pod" model proves that small engineering teams orchestrating multiple AI agents can achieve the same, if not better, results at a fraction of the time and cost.

Why It Matters

-Traditional consulting: 20 people, 6 months, massive bills

- AI Pod consulting: Small teams, multiple AI agents, 6 weeks, better results

- Outcome: 75% less cost, 4x faster delivery

"The traditional consulting model is broken: hire 20 people, have 15 meetings, deliver in 2 years," said Abhishek Talwar, CEO of Hexaview. "Our AI Pod service flips this completely. Small teams of engineers orchestrating multiple AI agents can deliver what used to require entire departments. We're not just making AI smarter, we're making business operations dramatically more efficient."

"Most AI companies are still thinking like traditional agencies - throw more people at the problem, and then sprinkle AI," said Ankit Agarwal, CTO of Hexaview. "Our Agentic Orchestration is the opposite: small, focused engineering teams directing multiple AI agents that never get tired, never miss deadlines. When a fintech company needs regulatory compliance reports, our engineers design the agent workflows, manage quality control, and let the AI agents do the heavy lifting. This results in faster delivery, lower costs, and humans focused on what humans do best: strategic thinking and orchestration."

What Sets Hexaview Apart

AI Pods That Scale:

- Focused engineering teams

- Multiple AI agents working 24/7

- Delivery in one-fourth the time and cost

Living Documentation-as-a-Service:

- Compliance reports that self-update

- Alerts for regulation changes

- Prevents outdated, risky documentation

Legacy Modernization with Ongoing Support:

- Long-term maintenance contracts

- Updates and support years after deployment

- Reliable systems for hospitals, wealthtech, and more

Strategic Advisors Join Hexaview

To further scale its AI impact, Hexaview welcomes Bryson Pouw as Strategic Advisor and Thiyagarajan Maruthavanan (Rajan) as Chief AI Advisor to its Advisory Board. Both bring deep expertise in enterprise AI implementation, compliance-led innovation, and governance. Their guidance will shape the next phase of Hexaview's AI Pod evolution, ensuring that its systems are not only innovative but maintainable, compliant, and built to last.

Strategic Implementation Partnerships That Last

Most AI firms offer short-term projects. Hexaview commits to long-term relationships:

- Security updates

- Compliance refreshes

- Performance optimization

- Ongoing human support

Clients include:

- Wealthtech firms managing trillions in AUM

- Financial institutions facing shifting fiduciary rules

- Government agencies requiring long-term AI reliability

About Hexaview

Hexaview (Hexaviewtech.com) is an AI Strategic Implementation Partner for regulated industries that understands the difference between launching AI and sustaining AI. We implement AI systems that are designed to be maintained, updated, and improved over time, not abandoned after launching. A decade ago we helped our customers navigate the cloud platform shift, and now leading our customers through the agentic platform shift.

