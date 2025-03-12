PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 12: Hexaware Technologies, a global leader in IT, AI, and digital solutions, announces the inauguration of its global business headquarters in Jersey City today. The ceremony features New Jersey's Lieutenant Governor, Tahesha Way, along with Taylor Bodman, Partner at Brown Brothers Harriman (BBH), and R. Srikrishna, CEO of Hexaware Technologies. Esteemed clients, partners, and industry leaders will attend the launch.

Also Read | Haryana Municipal Election 2025 Results Today: Counting of Votes Underway for 7 Corporations.

The inauguration of the new global business headquarters, located at 185 Hudson Street (24th Floor), Jersey City, NJ, marks a significant step in Hexaware's U.S. growth strategy. It reinforces the company's commitment to expanding its North American presence and driving digital transformation across industries.

R. Srikrishna, CEO of Hexaware Technologies, highlighted the significance of this expansion: "The headquarters represent Hexaware's next phase of growth and affirms our commitment to being closer to our clients, driving deeper collaboration, and delivering transformative solutions at scale. Jersey City provides the perfect environment for innovation, talent, and business growth, and we are excited about the opportunities this move brings."

Also Read | Shillong Teer Results Today, March 12 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Governor Phil Murphy emphasized New Jersey's role as a thriving technology hub: "Hexaware's decision to establish its global business headquarters in Jersey City is a testament to New Jersey's growing reputation as a hub for global innovation and technology. We are proud to welcome a company that is driving digital transformation on a global scale while creating opportunities within our state's thriving tech ecosystem."

Lt. Governor Tahesha Way expressed her enthusiasm in welcoming the global technology leader to New Jersey: "We are thrilled that Hexaware has recognized New Jersey as the ideal location for its global business headquarters. A world leader in IT, AI, and digital solutions, Hexaware has a proven record of providing premier global technology and business process services. As we continue to reclaim our legacy as the original Silicon Valley, we are honored to serve as Hexaware's headquarters for innovation and technology."

The global business headquarters will serve as a hub for AI-led automation, cloud transformation, and customer-centric digital solutions, supporting enterprises in optimizing operations and accelerating innovation.

Taylor Bodman, Partner at Brown Brothers Harriman (BBH), Hexaware's client for 20 years and neighbor in 185 Hudson Street, also welcomed the company's move: "We are delighted to welcome Hexaware to 185 Hudson Street. Their leadership in digital transformation and AI solutions aligns well with Jersey City's reputation as a center for financial and technological excellence. We look forward to having Hexaware next door as we continue our collaboration which has stood the test of time over the past two decades."

With a presence in over 34 countries, Hexaware continues to deliver innovative digital solutions for enterprises worldwide.

The inauguration event includes an exclusive luncheon with Global 2000 clients and industry executives, offering attendees a first look at Hexaware's vision for the future of technology and business transformation.

For more information about Hexaware and its services, visit www.hexaware.com.

About Hexaware Technologies

Hexaware is a global technology and business process services company. Every day, Hexawarians wake up with a singular purpose: to create smiles through great people and technology. With this purpose gaining momentum, we are well on our way to realizing our vision of being the most loved digital transformation partner in the world. We also seek to protect the planet and build a better tomorrow for our customers, employees, partners, investors, and the communities in which we operate. With offices across the world, we empower enterprises to realize digital transformation at scale and speed by partnering with them to build, transform, run, and optimize their technology and business processes.

For more information, please visit https://hexaware.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2639280/Hexaware_Technologies_Ltd_1.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2237417/Hexaware_NEW_Logo.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)