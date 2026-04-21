By Himank Tripathi

New Delhi [India], April 21 (ANI): I have spent years writing about tech and wheels, but nothing, absolutely nothing, prepares you for the moment you step onto a live racing circuit. Standing at the Madras International Circuit for the finale of the TVS ARE GP International, I realised I wasn't just there to report on a global milestone; I was there to finally see the 'Racing DNA' I'd heard so much about actually come to life.

Also Read | Shah Rukh Khan's 'King' Release Date: SRK Starrer Faces IMAX Screen Crunch Against Hollywood Releases; INR 500 Crore Breakeven Target Set.

The Sound and the Fury:

The moment the race started, my internal 'volume knob' was shattered. I remember standing there as the pack thundered past, and for a split second, I forgot I was at a bike race. It sounded like a squadron of fighter jets had just banked a meter above my head. It's a visceral, bone-shaking roar that you don't just hear but you feel it in your teeth.

Also Read | Keira Knightley Divorce Rumours: Husband James Righton Spotted Without Wedding Ring After Actress Drops Surname From Official Documents.

Image courtesy: TVS Motor

Lessons from the Asphalt:

Watching the riders lean into corners, I saw the stakes firsthand. There were a few crashes, heart-in-mouth moments where the limit was pushed just a fraction too far. Thankfully, everyone walked away fine, but seeing those spills made the whole 'democratizing motorsports' idea feel very real. This wasn't a sterilised corporate demo; this was true racing.

I spent a good chunk of time hovering around the pit stops. Watching the chaos and coordination happen right in front of me was where the 'vibe' really clicked. It's one thing to see a pit crew on TV; it's another to be close enough to smell the heat coming off the engines and feel the frantic energy of a team working to shave milliseconds off a lap.

Image courtesy: TVS Motor

More Than Just a Race:

Listening to Vimal Sumbly talk about taking this ecosystem from India to the world (Mexico, Colombia, Nepal, the scale is massive), it hit me that this platform is doing something rare. They aren't just selling an Apache 310cc or a 200cc; they're giving people like us a chance to evolve from 'guy who likes bikes' to 'proper racer'. Seeing the first-ever Women's media category and the finalists fighting for a spot at MotoGP Asia made it clear: the culture is shifting.

In The End:

I went to Chennai expecting to see a bike race. I left with my ears ringing, my heart racing, and a completely new respect for what 'Track to Road' actually means. It was loud, it was intense, and it was, quite frankly, unbelievable. If this were just the first international season, the next one is going to be a riot.

(Disclaimer: The author is an expert in the fields of auto, lifestyle and consumer technology. Views shared here are personal.) (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)