BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India]/ Princeton (New Jersey) [US], December 7: CitiusTech, a leading provider of healthcare technology services, solutions, and platforms, has been recognized as a Market Leader in the HFS Horizons: Life Sciences Service Providers, 2023 report. The HFS Horizons report meticulously examines the capabilities of 29 service providers across key dimensions such as value proposition, innovation capabilities, go-to-market strategy, and market impact. CitiusTech excelled in these categories, securing its position as a market leader.

Also Read | Meta Launches Default End-to-End Encryption for Personal Messages and Calls on Messenger and Facebook Along With New Features.

This comprehensive report evaluates service providers in the global life sciences industry, covering pharmaceuticals, MedTech, contract research organizations (CROs), and distributors. In recognizing CitiusTech, the report highlighted the company's domain specialization, products, solutions, and strong consulting-led approach. The strengths include deep domain expertise, complex data management, and engineering capabilities across the life sciences value chain.

Rohan Kulkarni, Practice Leader - Healthcare and Life Sciences Research, HFS said, "CitiusTech's life sciences and healthcare only focus drives meaningful impact across the triple aim of care, delivering improved health outcomes by supporting clinical treatment pathways, address fair pricing of drugs through automation, and leverages it advisory to drive outcome-based offerings."

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Seven Booked in Saharanpur for Tying 20-Year-Old Man to Pole, Beating Him on Suspicion of Theft.

"Enabling digital transformation through domain expertise, innovation and an unwavering commitment to outcomes is not just a strategy - it is in our DNA," said Shreejit Nair, Senior Vice President - Life Sciences, CitiusTech. "Being recognized as a market leader by HFS Research underscores CitiusTech's commitment to driving innovation in life sciences. Our unique strength lies in the power of domain specialization, propelling us to perfect the value chain and deliver outcomes that truly enables convergence across the healthcare ecosystem and impacts cost, health outcomes, and experiences."

CitiusTech's strengths noted in the report include:

* Value proposition: CitiusTech is a healthcare- and life-sciences-only provider with deep domain expertise, complex data management, and engineering chops.* Capabilities: Its proprietary products address most of the life sciences value chain, including clinical development, sales and marketing, patient engagement, and regulations, all underpinned by advisory and real-world data management.* Go-to-market: The consulting-led go-to-market is driven by core domain expertise, tech, and data, enabled in collaboration with partnerships and outcome-based offerings.* Outcomes: Proven outcomes impact all aspects of the triple aim, including tools to support treatment pathways for epilepsy, early identification of patients prone to myasthenia gravis, biomarker identification for colorectal cancer, automation to streamline processes and reduce costs, and support to price drugs fairly.* Customer: CitiusTech is generally credited for its domain expertise, adaptability, and willingness to go the extra mile to deliver outcomes.* Partner: Its segment-specific partnerships overlaid with hyperscalers, and enterprise platforms have the technical expertise to develop partner products.

With over 140 clients globally, including seven of the world's top 15 medical device companies, four of the top 10 global pharma companies, and three of the top seven CROs, CitiusTech continues to expand its global operations with over 8500 employees worldwide.

To download the full report, please click here.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)