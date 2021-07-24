New Delhi [India], July 24 (ANI/NewsVoir): Hicks, a well-established and highly respected household name synonymous with thermometers in India, has launched Hicks DT-12 Digital Thermometer that comes with extraordinary features like memory, beeper and automatic shutoff facility.

Representing the continued brand excellence of Hicks, it also boasts speed and accuracy as its topmost USPs. Equally suitable for both Adults and the Children Hicks DT-12 Digital Thermometer launched by Hicks, the best healthcare brand in India, is waterproof, safe, fast and accurate.

One of the bestselling thermometers, Hicks DT-12 Digital Thermometer launched by Hicks, the best thermometer company in India, delivers fastest and highly accurate reading of temperature in just 30 seconds. It provides accurate temperature and can be used orally, rectally or under the arm. The state-of-the-art thermometer features jumbo digital display which makes reading the temperature incredibly easy.

Beeper is another enticing feature of this thermometer which helps determine when measurement is complete. This digital thermometer by Hicks has a jumbo digital display to ensure that the users do not have any difficulty in noting down the reading after checking the body temperature.

Best thermometer in India, Hicks DT-12 Digital Thermometer is safer than any conventional thermometer as it doesn't contain mercury which is a toxic substance and difficult to dispose off if thermometer breaks. Moreover, since Hicks DT-12 Digital Thermometer is waterproof and turns off automatically when not in use, it has a high-utility value for the customers. Not only this, but this one-of-a-kind digital thermometer even has a memory option to let the user check the past readings and analyze the trend of the body temperature.

While launching Hicks DT-12 Digital Thermometer, Siddharth Gupta, MD, Hicks Thermometers (India) Limited said, "We at Hicks, continually incorporate internationally accepted technologies and techniques in our products. We have come up with Hicks DT-12 Digital Thermometer which enjoys a distinct competitive edge over its competitors by virtue of it being accurate, fast and waterproof."

Priced at INR 240, Hicks DT-12 Digital Thermometer is available across the country at all the medical stores and on its website: www.Hicksindia.in.

Founded in the year 1962 with an aim to provide premium quality products that count high on quality, consistency and reliability, Hicks Thermometers India Ltd. is an ISO and BIS certified company and the market leader in medical instruments like clinical thermometers, digital thermometers, diagnostic products & equipment, medical disposable, medical surgical instruments and health care products. It's a legacy provided by the Founder Managing Director, Late V P Gupta that continues till today.

Serving stakeholders for over five decades, Hicks has gained a remarkable place in the industry through its innovative and impressive customer service. It manufactures and markets a wide range of medical and healthcare products. The product portfolio includes thermometers, medical digital thermometers, diagnostic products & equipment, medical disposable, automatic blood pressure monitors, digital blood pressure monitors, automatic digital blood pressure monitors and many more health care products.

A technology driven company, Hicks continually incorporates internationally accepted technologies and techniques for production. This ensures requisite standards in terms of quality and cost-effectiveness. Moreover, it also enables Hicks to meet the scheduled deliveries.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)